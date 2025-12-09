USLege Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance and TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Cementing its position as the only certified secure legislative intelligence platform in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USLege, the AI-powered platform transforming how professionals track and engage with legislation, has officially completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. We are thrilled to announce that we received the highest level of compliance with a clean report and achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 certification, making it the only legislative intelligence platform in Texas to meet these gold-standard security benchmarks.

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) is the industry standard for third-party audits of cloud-based software, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Combined with Texas's own TX-RAMP certification, required for technology vendors working with state agencies, these certifications validate USLege's enterprise-grade approach to security, data integrity, and compliance.

"We are big data privacy nerds over here. We built USLege to be the fastest and most secure legislative platform on the market," said Laura Carr, co-founder of USLege. "This certification affirms that security is not just a feature, it's foundational. Our users from law firms to government agencies trust us with sensitive data, and we take that responsibility incredibly seriously."

"SOC 2 compliance is about trust," added Ben Brewer, USLege's co-founding CTO. "Our customers rely on us to be always-on, always-secure, and never compromise the confidentiality of their data. Maintaining compliance through our SOC 2 Type II audit confirms our commitment to building systems that deliver exactly that."

"Security has always been our standard," said Eric Davis, CEO of USLege. "We're not reacting to pressure - we're building for longevity in a zero-fail industry. And now, as the only legislative platform in Texas meeting both SOC2 and TX-RAMP Level 2 compliance standards, that trust is backed by independent validation.

Why Certification Matters in Government Work

In government affairs, where reputations, regulations, and billions in policy decisions are on the line, trusting software that hasn't been independently audited is a risk no serious team should take. If your platform isn't SOC 2 compliant or TX-RAMP certified, it hasn't proven it takes protecting your data seriously. For legal teams, public agencies, and government relations professionals working in high-stakes, high-compliance environments, anything less than verified security is a liability.

USLege is proud to be the only legislative intelligence platform in Texas to meet both SOC 2 and TX-RAMP standards, because in this industry, security isn't optional. It's mission-critical.

Learn more about USLege Data Security in our convenient Trust Center.

About USLege

USLege is an AI-powered legislative tracking platform transforming how government affairs professionals track, analyze, and act on policy at the local, state, and federal levels across the U.S. Built for the fragmented and fast-moving world of government relations, USLege unifies legislative CRM, live government video, and real-time bill tracking, powered by a customizable AI agent that delivers instant alerts, stakeholder-specific insights, and tailored content that matters. For more information, visit www.uslege.ai.

