USLege Co-Founder Laura Davis Highlights Texas' Emerging Leadership in Artificial Intelligence at Texas Dynamism Summit

USLege Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Laura Davis joined senior leaders from Amazon, OpenAI, and Meta Tuesday at the Texas Dynamism Summit, where Texas leaders including Governor Greg Abbott and Port of San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach discussed how Texas can maintain its competitive edge on the global stage. Davis spoke on the opening panel "AI & The Texas Advantage" to discuss how innovation is enabling businesses to scale using Al-driven tools.

Moderated by Megan Mauro, EVP of the Texas Association of Business and Texas Chapter President of AIN, the discussion examined how Texas' pro-business environment, innovation-driven culture, and growing tech workforce have positioned the state as a national leader in AI development and deployment.

AI as a Force for Empowerment — Not Replacement

Sharing the stage with AI leaders from Amazon, OpenAI, Meta, Davis and the panel discussed how nimble startup companies like USLege are using the power of AI to build tools that can greatly improve productivity on essential time-consuming work, allowing businesses to focus on the things only humans can do.

"At USLege, we understand the work human government relations professionals do and respect the challenges they face. A big part of their job is monitoring hearings, testimony, news, and proposals across a broad range of issues," said Davis. "This work is essential, incredibly valuable, and enormously time-consuming. Even the best lobbyists can't be in 8 committee rooms at once."

The company's legislative intelligence platform is trained to work alongside legislative and government relations professionals, using Large Language Models (LLMs) to 'think' like they do. This turns hours of hearings and thousands of pages of proposals into actionable intelligence, which those professionals can use to create organized workflows and drive legislative wins.

"One of our largest customers, a state agency's government relations department, was able to double their productivity and improve their response time using the same staff," said Davis. "USLege uses AI to empower the human element, not replace it."

Texas: A Strategic Launchpad for AI Innovation

Asked what sets Texas apart in AI innovation, Davis had a clear answer, "Texas business leaders are known to THINK BIG, and they understand that AI is a transformational technology. When I was first socializing my idea to use AI for a legislative intelligence platform, they told me to think bigger than the Texas market."

"Yes, my unique understanding of the Texas legislature would help me develop our first product and sell in our first market, but they saw that our platform solves a problem that every democracy in the world has," said Davis. "This Texas-sized ambition is supported by an environment that supports entrepreneurs embracing the power of AI to build products that solve real-world challenges, products that can compete and win globally."

