Heart Failure Society of America and Elsevier Announce New addition to the Journal of Cardiac Failure Family: JCF-Intersections

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) announced today during their Annual Scientific Meeting the launch of a new journal, JCF-Intersections (JCF-I), in partnership with Elsevier. This new journal will join the JCF Family of Journals, led by the Journal of Cardiac Failure.

JCF-Intersections is an open access journal with a focus on heart failure and its various intersections with other disciplines and specialties within the broader cardiovascular community. The JCF family of journals publishes the highest quality science and prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion and mentorship. JCF-I will have a special focus on how multidisciplinary partnerships impact patient care. Published papers will span original investigations to state-of-the-art reviews, expert perspectives, including those with a global viewpoint, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, and patient and patient-partner narratives.

Co-Editors-in-Chief of JCF, Drs. Robert Mentz and Anu Lala, shared that they are "thrilled to see the continued growth and strengthening of the JCF journal family." They went on to note that, "As the number of high-quality submissions to JCF has continued to increase and we've engaged with a broader global community, there was an unmet need for additional platform to share insights that best inform multi-disciplinary patient care in HF. We're excited to work with the new JCF-I team to multiply efforts in being constructively disruptive in academic publishing to ultimately benefit patients."

"The HFSA Board of Directors is very excited about our new OA journal," said Dr. Jim Fang, President of HFSA. "JCF Intersections will build on the tremendous growth and success of JCF over the last four years under the leadership of Rob Mentz and Anu Lala. A new era of heart failure science and research begins today."

The HFSA is currently conducting an Editor-in-Chief search for the new journal. More information on qualifications can found online.

JCF-I will launch its first issue in 2025.

The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) publishes the highest quality science in the field of heart failure with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, mentorship, multidisciplinary partnerships, and patient-centeredness. Published papers span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, guidelines and scientific statements, expert perspectives, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, patient and patient-partner narratives. JCF also emphasizes the power of language and prioritizes innovative approaches to dissemination of published work to reach and impact the broader heart failure community.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

