Heart Failure Society of America Delivering In-Person Review Course for Physicians Pursuing and Maintaining Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology Board Certification in 2024

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) is a leading provider of education and professional development resources for clinicians treating patients with heart failure in the United States. To support these clinicians as they apply for initial Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology (AHFTC) certification or re-certification with the America Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), HFSA will host its AHFTC Board Certification Review July 12-14 in Chicago, Illinois at Loews Chicago O'Hare. This is the only in-person course to support clinicians in the AHFTC subspecialty taking place in 2024, to align with ABIM's exam date on November 6, 2024.

HFSA AHFTC Board Certification Review 2024 takes place July 12-14 in Chicago, Illinois

The HFSA AHFTC Board Certification Review features 2.5 days of lectures, discussions and Q&As, with educational content built on the ABIM AHFTC certification exam blueprint and serving as an in-depth review of the key concepts, guidelines, and clinical practices outlined in the exam. Participants can earn up to 24.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Several additional resources will provide participants with a toolbox they can use to study right up until test time.

Participants of the HFSA AHFTC Board Certification Review will receive these takeaway tools and resources:

Significant facetime with a faculty of over 20 heart failure experts, including lunchtime discussions

Online Question Bank, with questions formatted in ABIM-style

OnDemand access to in-person presentations post-meeting

Pre-recorded webinars available before and after the live course

Interactive session with HARVI, a simulation-based tool for learning about cardiovascular physiology, hemodynamics and therapeutics

Curated Reading List

The HFSA AHFTC Board Certification Review is conveniently being held in Chicago right near the airport, to allow for easy travel to and from the course, and to minimize clinicians' time away from home and work.

For more information on the event, visit hfsa.org/boardreview2024.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America