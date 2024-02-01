HEART-SHAPED PIZZAS RETURN TO PETER PIPER PIZZA TO GIVE LOVE TO CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK

The regional campaign will include 11 markets across Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, where dollars raised at each local Peter Piper Pizza restaurant will benefit the nearest Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The pizza-for-a-cause initiative will impact nearly a dozen hospitals in three states to provide critical funding for children's developmental advances.

"We're thrilled to welcome Peter Piper Pizza to our group of corporate partners working to support our mission," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "The upcoming campaign, where Peter Piper Pizza will generously donate $1 for every heart-shaped pizza purchased to local member hospitals, exemplifies the kind of impactful collaboration that makes a difference to change kids' health."

Below is a complete list of participating Peter Piper Pizza locations and hospitals that will benefit from the donation:

Phoenix (29 area locations) – Phoenix Children's Hospital

(12 area locations) – Tucson Medical Center

(one area location) – Rady Children's Hospital

(five area locations) – UNM Children's Hospital

(16 area locations) – El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation

(15 area locations) – CHRISTUS Children's

(13 area locations) – Driscoll Children's Hospital

(one area location) – Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center

(one area location) – Children's Health

(one area location) – Cook Children's Medical Center

(one area location) – Cook Children's Medical Center Houston (two area locations) – Texas Children's Hospital

"Partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals supports Peter Piper Pizza's direct mission to raise funds for children's development and education," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "The donation possibilities are endless, and we invite guests to order a heart-shaped pizza this month to show some love and help us raise funds for the greatest needs of each local children's hospital."

To keep the love going, Peter Piper Pizza is also giving away the EPIC birthday party package to three hospital patients with February birthdays, allowing them to take a mental break from treatment and enjoy their birthday celebration with friends and family. Valued at more than $200, the party package includes pizza, breadsticks, Birthday Crunch Dessert, 60 minutes of unlimited play for the birthday child and up to eight guests.

Heart-shaped pizzas are available at Peter Piper Pizza for dine-in, carryout or delivery. To order or find a nearby location, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper Pizza news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

