MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Home Meals USA, the senior-focused meal delivery service franchise empowering older adults to live independently, has been named a winner of the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a global independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement across business disciplines. Heart to Home Meals earned recognition in the Health category.

Heart to Home Meals Recognized by Business Intelligence Group with 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards honor the companies, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable, human-centered customer experiences in a rapidly evolving service landscape. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

"Heart to Home Meals submitted the story that reminded the entire judging panel why customer service exists in the first place," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "A driver pausing his route to sit with a customer anxious about surgery is not a training outcome - it is a culture outcome. That is what this organization has built, and it is exactly the kind of work these awards exist to honor."

Heart to Home Meals was recognized for its people-first approach to customer service, combining nutritious, medically aligned meals with meaningful human connection during every delivery. Through consistent driver relationships, in-home delivery, and built-in wellness checks, the company has embedded care, dignity, and safety into its daily operations, redefining what service looks like in the senior nutrition space.

"This recognition reflects the heart of what we do every single day: showing up not just with meals, but with genuine care for the people we serve," said Richard Peroe, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Heart to Home Meals. "Our team is deeply committed to building trust with every customer, and that starts with hiring people who truly want to make a difference. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on preserving those personal connections that help seniors feel supported, safe, and independent in their own homes."

At the core of Heart to Home Meals' service model is a belief that customer care should be intentional, not incidental. From structured driver training to operational systems like standing orders that support consistency for aging customers, the company has designed every touchpoint with seniors' needs in mind. Even as the business has scaled rapidly over the past year, it has remained committed to ensuring drivers have the time and training to build meaningful relationships, reinforcing its role not just as a meal provider, but as a trusted partner in helping older adults live independently.

Winners of the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards receive a complete promotional toolkit including blockchain-verified digital credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For the complete list of 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-excellence-in-customer-service-awards-from-scripts-to-strategy-the-winners-who-proved-that-how-you-treat-people-still-wins.

About Heart to Home Meals:

Heart to Home Meals, part of the global apetito group with over $1 billion in annual sales and a legacy of nutrition-focused care since 1958, delivers nutritious, chef-curated meals directly to the homes of older adults. With 150+ menu options tailored to a range of dietary needs, Heart to Home helps seniors age in place with dignity and ease. Since launching in the U.S. in 2019, Heart to Home Meals has grown to serve thousands of seniors each year through a straightforward, community-driven model, where local teams deliver more than just meals by fostering meaningful personal connections. Learn more at www.HeartToHomeMeals.com or www.HeartToHomeMealsFranchiseUSA.com.

About the Excellence in Customer Service Awards

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognize the companies, teams, and individuals who set the standard for what customer service can deliver when it is resourced, led, and measured with intention. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across award categories including Organization of the Year, Transformation of the Year, Technology of the Year, Team of the Year, Outsource Partner of the Year, Manager of the Year, Front-Line Pro of the Year, and Executive of the Year - spanning every major industry segment and organizational size. Judged by experienced business executives who provide detailed scoring and transparent feedback, the awards honor those who demonstrate that exceptional customer service is a measurable, repeatable, and commercially significant discipline.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit - including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Media Contact:

Betty Anne Richardson

Account Supervisor

Franchise Elevator PR

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Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

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SOURCE Heart to Home Meals