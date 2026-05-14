Senior-Focused Meal Delivery Brand Expands Research Triangle Presence with Second North Carolina Franchise

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Home Meals USA, the senior-focused meal delivery franchise dedicated to helping older adults live independently, has signed its fourth U.S. franchise agreement with a new development deal in Durham, North Carolina. The agreement marks the brand's second franchise in North Carolina and further expands Heart to Home Meals' growing footprint throughout the Research Triangle region, following its first U.S. franchise launch in nearby Raleigh.

Heart to Home Meals Signs Fourth U.S. Franchise Agreement with New Development Deal in Durham, North Carolina

The expansion comes as North Carolina's aging population continues to grow rapidly, increasing demand for services that help older adults remain independent at home. According to the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management, one in five North Carolinians is now age 65 or older, with the state's older adult population projected to reach 2.7 million by 2040.

Heart to Home Meals delivers chef-prepared, medically aligned meals directly into the homes of seniors, with trained drivers who provide more than a traditional delivery experience by bringing meals inside, offering friendly interaction, and helping foster trusted relationships with customers and their families.

"North Carolina has become an especially important market for us because families are actively looking for trusted services that support independence and quality of life for older adults," said Chris Webb, President of Heart to Home Meals USA. "The Research Triangle continues to grow, and so does the need for reliable, community-based support for seniors. Expanding into Durham allows us to continue building that presence in a region that aligns closely with our mission."

The Durham agreement strengthens Heart to Home Meals' presence within one of the Southeast's fastest-growing regions and reflects the company's broader strategy of expanding throughout suburban markets with strong healthcare infrastructure and growing senior populations.

"One of the things that continues to attract franchisees to Heart to Home Meals is the opportunity to build a business that has a real impact locally," said Richard Peroe, Senior Director of Franchise Development. "Our franchise partners become part of the communities they serve by helping seniors maintain independence while providing families with added peace of mind. Following our momentum in the Research Triangle, we're especially excited about expansion opportunities in Charlotte and the Greensboro/Winston-Salem region with operators who share our commitment to serving seniors and supporting local families."

Backed by parent company apetito, which generates more than $1 billion in annual global sales and has operated internationally since 1958, Heart to Home Meals combines decades of nutrition expertise with a scalable, service-driven franchise model. The company currently operates across seven countries throughout Europe and North America and officially launched U.S. franchising efforts in 2024.

The Durham agreement follows recent expansion activity in New Jersey and the Chicagoland area, bringing Heart to Home Meals' total U.S. franchise agreements to four as the company continues developing across key growth markets nationwide.

As one of the brand's first 10 U.S. franchisees, the Durham territory will benefit from Heart to Home Meals' founding franchise incentive, where the $40,000 franchise fee is reinvested directly into local marketing efforts to support launch and early business growth.

Heart to Home Meals continues targeting expansion throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Florida, Texas, and other suburban markets where demographic trends and healthcare accessibility support increased demand for aging-in-place services.

To learn more about the Heart to Home Meals franchise opportunity, visit www.HeartToHomeMealsFranchiseUSA.com.

About Heart to Home Meals:

Heart to Home Meals, part of the global apetito group with over $1 billion in annual sales and a legacy of nutrition-focused care since 1958, delivers nutritious, chef-curated meals directly to the homes of older adults. With 150+ menu options tailored to a range of dietary needs, Heart to Home helps seniors age in place with dignity and ease. Since launching in the U.S. in 2019, Heart to Home Meals has grown to serve thousands of seniors each year through a straightforward, community-driven model, where local teams deliver more than just meals by fostering meaningful personal connections. Learn more at www.HeartToHomeMeals.com or www.HeartToHomeMealsFranchiseUSA.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Heart to Home Meals