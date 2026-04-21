Boston-Based Senior Meal Delivery Brand Expands Northeast Presence Following Growth in Raleigh and Chicagoland

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Home Meals USA, the senior-focused meal delivery service franchise empowering older adults to live independently, is proud to announce the signing of its third U.S. franchise agreement, securing a new development deal in Somerset, New Jersey. This latest milestone builds on the brand's growing national footprint, following successful franchise expansion into Raleigh, North Carolina and the Chicagoland area.

Heart to Home Meals Signs Third U.S. Franchise Agreement with New Development Deal in Somerset, New Jersey

Headquartered in the Boston area, where the company operates a strong corporate presence serving communities across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island, Heart to Home Meals is now extending its reach deeper into the Northeast with this latest agreement.

"This agreement represents another exciting step forward as we expand into high-potential markets across the U.S., particularly here in the Northeast where we've already built a strong operational foundation," said Chris Webb, President of Heart to Home Meals USA. "New Jersey is a natural next step for us, with nearly one in five residents age 54 or older. We're continuing to partner with individuals who share our commitment to making a meaningful impact in their communities and support the growing demand for services that help seniors age in place."

The Somerset County territory marks Heart to Home Meals' first entry into New Jersey and reinforces the brand's targeted expansion strategy across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic – regions identified for their favorable demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and strong demand for in-home support services.

Heart to Home Meals' franchise model combines purpose with performance, offering a community-driven approach that goes beyond traditional meal delivery. Franchisees provide chef-prepared, medically aligned meals directly into the homes of seniors, with trained drivers who build trusted relationships and serve as an added layer of support and connection.

"We're seeing tremendous interest from prospective franchise partners, especially in markets where there's both strong demand and alignment with our mission," said Richard Peroe, Senior Director of Franchise Development. "Our presence in New England has demonstrated how impactful this model can be at the community level, and we're excited to bring that same approach to New Jersey as we continue expanding across the country."

The brand's continued U.S. expansion comes at a time when approximately 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day, fueling incredible demand for accessible, nutritious meal solutions that enable independence at home. Backed by its parent company, apetito, which generates more than $1 billion in global annual sales, Heart to Home Meals brings decades of expertise in senior nutrition and healthcare partnerships to the U.S. market.

As one of the first 10 U.S. franchisees, the Somerset territory will benefit from the brand's founding franchise incentive, where the $40,000 franchise fee is reinvested directly into local marketing to support a strong launch and early growth.

With three franchise agreements now secured and additional markets in development, Heart to Home Meals is actively seeking qualified, service-driven franchise partners across the Northeast, Florida, Texas, and other key regions.

Heart to Home Meals began U.S. franchising in 2024 and is now actively expanding nationwide. To learn more about the Heart to Home Meals franchise opportunity, visit www.HeartToHomeMealsFranchiseUSA.com.

About Heart to Home Meals:

Heart to Home Meals, part of the global apetito group with over $1 billion in annual sales and a legacy of nutrition-focused care since 1958, delivers nutritious, chef-curated meals directly to the homes of older adults. With 150+ menu options tailored to a range of dietary needs, Heart to Home helps seniors age in place with dignity and ease. Since launching in the U.S. in 2019, Heart to Home Meals has grown to serve thousands of seniors each year through a straightforward, community-driven model, where local teams deliver more than just meals by fostering meaningful personal connections. Learn more at www.HeartToHomeMeals.com or www.HeartToHomeMealsFranchiseUSA.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Heart to Home Meals