Heart valve repair and replacement devices market size to grow by USD 3.01 billion from 2021 to 2026; Innovations in heart valve repair and replacement devices to improve market growth - Technavio

May 05, 2023, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart valve repair and replacement devices market size is set to grow by USD 3.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.1%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in heart valve repair and replacement devices. Several firms are focusing on developing new transcatheter valves for the repair and replacement devices of heart valves. Some device manufacturers have obtained regulatory clearance in Europe and are currently undergoing clinical trials for FDA approval. For instance, Boston Scientific's Lotus Valve System has gained CE markings in Europe. Thus, the development and innovation of new devices are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios and the forecast period (2022-2026). Download a sample report in minutes!
The report on the heart valve repair and replacement devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Heart valve repair and replacement devices market 2022-2026 - Market dynamics
Trend – The development of heart valves using tissue engineering approach is a key trend in the market. The currently available mechanical and prosthetic heart valve replacements have limitations such as valve degeneration and calcification. They require lifelong anticoagulation medication, which increases the risk of hemorrhages. In addition, the currently available prosthetic valves, such as cryopreserved donor valves, do not adapt to functional demand changes, which lowers their durability. As a result, pediatric patients are at high risk of valve-related morbidity issues. Therefore, heart valves developed with tissue engineering technology provide regenerative, self-repairing, and life-long durability advantages. Such developing technologies will propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Challenge - The shortage of cardiologists for treating heart disorders and rheumatic heart disease aortic stenosis is challenging market growth. For the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, knowledge and skills in handling and using diagnostic and therapeutic tools are required. Lack of expertise can lead to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. However, there is a shortage of skilled cardiologists. This shortage is fueled by factors such as the migration of well-trained specialists from developing countries to developed countries. The rising number of burned-out professionals has also led to a shortage of skilled professionals. Hence, the shortage of cardiologists can impede market growth during the forecast period.
Heart valve repair and replacement devices market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation
The heart valve repair and replacement devices market analysis includes product (heart valve replacement devices and heart valve repair devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) landscape.
The heart valve replacement devices segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Heart valve replacement devices are used to replace damaged heart valves. The devices are classified into mechanical, transcatheter, and tissue/bioprosthetic valves. Mechanical heart valves are made from synthetic materials such as plastic, carbon, or metal. They are generally used for patients below 65 years of age with valve stenosis or regurgitation and a history of atrial fibrillation. These valves are not prone to structural valve degeneration and are easy to install. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
North America will account for 40% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the heart valve repair and replacement devices market in the region. However, North America will grow at a slower rate than Asia. Factors such as the adoption of heart valve repair and replacement devices in hospitals will drive the growth of the heart valve repair and replacement devices market in the region during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources - View a sample report
The heart valve repair and replacement devices market covers the following areas:
Heart valve repair and replacement devices market sizing
Heart valve repair and replacement devices market forecast
Heart valve repair and replacement devices market analysis
Companies mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers products such as Tendyne and TriClip.
- Artivion Inc. - The company offers products such as On-X Aortic Valve.
- BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - The company offers products such as HAART Aortic Annuloplasty Devices.
- Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers products such as WATCHMAN FLX.
- Colibri Heart Valve LLC
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- JenaValve Technology Inc.
- LivaNova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Micro Interventional Devices Inc.
- Neovasc Inc.
- Valcare Medical
- Xeltis AG
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin bigger and better with Technavio – Buy the report!
Related reports:
The heart-lung machines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 195.04 million. The increased medical tourism in Asia is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the complications associated with coronary artery bypass graft surgeries may impede the market growth.
The structural heart devices market size is expected to increase by USD 7.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03%. The increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases is notably driving market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with structural heart disease treatment procedures may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Heart valve repair and replacement devices market scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
7.23
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., Neovasc Inc., Valcare Medical, and Xeltis AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports
Key topics covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Heart valve replacement devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Heart valve replacement devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Heart valve repair devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Heart valve repair devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 10.4 Artivion Inc.
- Exhibit 90: Artivion Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Artivion Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Artivion Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Artivion Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.
- Exhibit 94: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Colibri Heart Valve LLC
- Exhibit 102: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Exhibit 105: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 JenaValve Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 109: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 LivaNova Plc
- Exhibit 112: LivaNova Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 113: LivaNova Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Micro Interventional Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article