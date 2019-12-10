Heartland Dental Achieves Growth Milestone with Support for 1,000 Dental Offices Nationwide

Patrick Bauer, president and chief executive officer at Heartland Dental, said, "Starting out 22 years ago, Heartland Dental provided services for a handful of dental practices in one state. Now, reaching this momentous occasion of supporting 1,000 offices is a testament to our doctor focused culture. I believe we'll continue to grow because dentists increasingly value how our services are laser-focused on their needs and distinctly enhance their ability to focus on patient care."

Miami Lakes Cosmetic Dentistry, owned by Johnny Peralta Lee, DMD, became the 208th Heartland Dental practice in Florida and the 1,000th in the U.S.

"I found myself without an office manager to handle daily business responsibilities of the practice," said Dr. Peralta Lee. "Heartland Dental's non-clinical services not only helped me discover extra hours to grow my practice but allowed me extra time to spend with my family."

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD, a solo practitioner who brought to life his vision of providing non-clinical business support to help dentists find a more rewarding way to practice dentistry. The company began offering practice support solutions for challenges faced by dentists in any phase of their career. The company's umbrella of support includes non-clinical, administrative services, continuing professional education and leadership training. "Simply put, Dr. Workman is a dentist who understands dentists," said Dr. Bill Bloink, founding partner and a Heartland Dental supported doctor since its inception. "His vision endures as the company has grown through the value the organization creates for supported doctors while they serve patients in their respective communities."

"Heartland Dental's significant growth is a combination of the trust that dentists place in our support services and the dedication of our network of business and support professionals," noted Dr. Workman, Heartland founder and executive chairman. "We have built a company culture around serving dentists' needs and continually advance our level of non-clinical support to help these practitioners discover rewarding success."

Today, an increasing number of dentists are finding the support Dr. Workman envisioned, and the company is poised for continued growth. Bauer is steering the growth, which includes the addition of nearly 125 offices in 2019. "By keeping our focus on putting doctors first and serving their needs, we continue to forge a better way for more dentists to rediscover their passions and to practice dentistry on their terms," Bauer added.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD. Today, the Effingham, IL-based company is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to more than 1,600 supported dentists in 1,000 dental offices in 37 states. Heartland Dental supports dentists as they deliver high quality care across a spectrum of dental services, and is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information, contact: Stephen Brown, Cookerly PR, 404-419-9224, stephen@cookerly.com

SOURCE Heartland Dental

Related Links

https://heartland.com/

