Heartland Dental and Supported Dentists Provide Over $2 Million in Donations and Free Dental Care in 2018

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018 year to date, Heartland Dental and the company's supported dentists have given back over $2 million combined in charitable donations and free dental care. Heartland Dental currently supports 1,400 dentists in over 900 dental offices in 37 states.

"Giving back as an organization is an important part of who Heartland Dental is and the culture we have built. We seek to not only help dentists achieve more, but support organizations locally and nationally who are helping others daily, as well as the educational institutions who are shaping future leaders," said Patrick Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Heartland Dental. "I'm also very proud of all our supported dentists who are donating their time and energy to give back to those in need in their communities."

Heartland Dental as a company has given back locally to prominent charities and educational institutions in the Effingham, Illinois areas, as well as charitable organizations within the dental industry.

In addition, Heartland Dental supported dentists have impacted the patients and communities they serve by donating free dental care in events such as Free Dentistry Day, an event created to provide aid to the growing number of adult Americans who can't afford dental services.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD with two dental offices in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 11,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,400 supported dentists in more than 900 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

