Heartland Dental Brings Oral Health Assistance to Orlando's Tangelo Park Elementary School

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization (DSO), recently coordinated an oral health drive for the delivery of nearly 700 oral health kits for children of Tangelo Park Elementary School in Orlando, FL. The student body ranges from preschoolers to fifth graders.

The effort was tied to Heartland Dental's annual Winter Conference, which is the company's single largest, annual gathering combining professional networking and clinical education. It convenes more than 1,000 supported dentists, dentistry professionals, dental industry suppliers, and other guests, for one and a half days filled with business seminars, clinical education, and keynote presentations.

This year Heartland Dental added a community service component titled, "Give More". The effort entailed a morning devoted to assembling oral health products aimed at children. In addition to teeth cleaning supplies, kits included coloring books, toys, and even a card redeemable for one free dental cleaning for the student at one of two participating Heartland Dental supported dental offices, including DellagioDentist.com and Smiles at Hunters Creek.

"There is nothing more precious than the bright, beaming smile of a child," said Mrs. Angie Workman, Give More co-chair. "The drive was a great opportunity to help create good oral health habits for the children at an early age."

'Give More' centered on Heartland Dental's belief to always do the right thing for the right reason. This includes prioritizing access to oral health care for persons of limited means.

"Several partners stepped up to help when we told them about this opportunity," said Gloria Bauer, Give More's other co-chair. "Special thanks goes out to corporate donors, volunteers, and Tangelo Park Elementary. They all contributed to the success of the Give More, making it a meaningful opportunity for everyone involved."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD with two dental offices in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 11,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,400 supported dentists in approximately 900 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

