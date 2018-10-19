Heartland Dental Holds 2018 Winter Conference

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental recently announced it will hold its annual Winter Conference event on December 7th and 8th in Orlando, Florida. The event will bring Heartland Dental supported dentists from around the country together to celebrate the year's achievements and learn from distinguished clinical, leadership and business speakers.

"Each year, it's an honor and pleasure to host our Winter Conference for supported dentists and celebrate our successes together, as well as offer them invaluable learning opportunities," said Patrick Bauer, President and CEO of Heartland Dental. "It's a true example of Heartland Dental's camaraderie. Hundreds of supported dentists, who all work together for the same cause, come together to share ideas and encouragement."

In addition to Bauer and Heartland Dental founder, Dr. Rick Workman, the 2018 Winter Conference event will feature other prominent keynote speakers such as best-selling author and strengths revolutionist, Marcus Buckingham, innovative improv group, Second City Works, and international speaker, educator, and endodontist, Dr. Diwakar Kinra.

Along with the keynote speakers, the event will also offer attending dentists a number of breakout sessions hosted by Heartland Dental leaders and supported clinicians, focusing on a variety of clinical, business and leadership topics.

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD with two dental offices in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 11,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,300 supported dentists in more than 875 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR investments, a leading global investment firm that manages private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and more. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

