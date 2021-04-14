Heartland Dental Welcomes Stacy DeWalt as New Chief Marketing Officer

"Stacy has a diverse functional and operational background including marketing, digital transformation, product development, and P&L. With her proven ability to ensure short-term revenue impact, combined with her team-centric management style, Stacy is an outstanding cultural fit for the Heartland Dental family," said Bauer. "We look forward to her leadership in elevating our Patient Marketing and Enterprise Marketing & Communications teams as we fulfill our mission to support doctors and their teams."

"I'm honored to join Heartland Dental during this exciting time of expansive growth," said DeWalt. "The company's rich culture was of particular value in choosing my next career path, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with such an amazing leadership team."

DeWalt brings to her new role more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning public and private equity environments in financial services, gaming, education, and technology services for brands including One Main Financial, Quicken Loans, Isle of Capris Casinos, and Learning Care Group. She operates with a sense of urgency and passion for change combined with a highly analytic approach, which delivers impactful growth solutions with a commitment to culture and inclusion. DeWalt received her Master's in Communications from the University of Hartford. She is married and has three children and plans to relocate from Detroit, MI to St. Louis, MO to be near the company's St. Louis support office and its headquarters in Effingham, IL.

