Heartland Forward Appoints Global Public Policy Expert as Heartland Summit Executive Director

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Forward announced today that Angie Cooper will lead the mission and operations of Heartland Summit, the think and do tank's annual event in Bentonville, Ark. The Heartland Summit showcases innovation between the coasts, sparks honest conversations about the challenges of the region, ignites systems for sustained economic growth and inspires problem-solving in the heart of the country.



Heartland Summit Director

For more than 16 years, Cooper has worked in policy and international and domestic public affairs for Walmart Stores, Inc., most recently as Senior Director of Global Public Policy.



"Our mission to change the narrative about the middle of the United States can only be achieved by coming together to address the unique challenges and opportunities this region faces," said Olivia Walton, Heartland Summit Co-Founder. "Angie's deep-rooted understanding of those issues and experience in producing strategic gatherings during her career at Walmart will bring a vital perspective to the Heartland Summit team."



"The prospect of assembling the greatest thinkers and doers of our time, while helping to enact positive change for the Heartland, is a phenomenal undertaking and one that is truly close to my heart, having spent my formative years here," said Cooper. "I'm honored at the opportunity to take on this role and to work with this constructive force for the greater good."



In addition to spearheading Heartland Summit, Cooper will lead the development of other events and convenings for Heartland Forward.



Cooper has worked in various departments within Walmart including: Merchandising, Public Affairs, State and Local Government Relations, and the Walmart Foundation. Cooper returned to Northwest Arkansas after working in California, where she directed Walmart's regulatory efforts and growth opportunities in Northern California, as well as oversaw government relations efforts in Alaska and Hawaii.



Cooper recently served as Walmart's Chair of the Women's Resource Council (WRC). The WRC is a group of women and men who cultivate an inclusive environment and act as a forum to connect, develop, and advocate for their members. Cooper also serves on the board for the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) and the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL). Angie is a native of Oklahoma and a graduate of Oklahoma State University.



The Heartland Summit is the flagship convening of Heartland Forward, a Bentonville-based think and do tank focused on advancing economic performance and opportunity in the center of the country. For more information on the 2020 Heartland Summit visit https://heartlandforward.org/heartland-summit-2020



About Heartland Forward: Heartland Forward's mission is to improve economic performance in the center of the United States by advocating for fact-based solutions to foster job creation, knowledge-based and inclusive growth, and improved health outcomes. We conduct independent, data-driven research to facilitate action-oriented discussion and impactful policy recommendations.



For media inquiries: media@heartlandforward.org

