Heartland Retirement Group Becomes Latest to Join Fast-Growing Integrity Marketing Group

Founded in 2009, Heartland is a full-service insurance marketing organization that has risen to become a leader in the senior insurance market with career-focused agents in four regional locations across the Midwest. Heartland provides Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage, final expense insurance, traditional life insurance, annuities, prescription drug plans and other retirement solutions. In 2020, Heartland expects to issue more than $50 million in paid premiums, allowing them to serve 40,000 American families.

"Heartland's dynamic leadership and strong core values made it a natural fit for the Integrity family," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Tyler understands how to keep his team energized for growth in a competitive marketplace. Integrity's resources will provide the traction that will drive their growth to even greater heights!"

"Heartland's vision from day one has been to be an organization for agents, built by agents. As we look to the future, we want to do even more for our team, and Integrity was a natural fit to help us get to the next level," said Tyler Lainson, CEO of Heartland. "As a part of Integrity, we can achieve so much more while our focus remains the same: Have fun, work hard and help people."

Joining Integrity gives Heartland direct access to robust infrastructure and support systems, as well as industry-leading sales, marketing and social media resources. Heartland leaders know this partnership will allow them to put more of their focus on the company's recruiting and agent service.

"This is a partnership where everybody wins," said Jim Sweeney, Managing Partner of Integrity and Co-Founder of American Senior Benefits. "Heartland brings a proven, successful model fueled by unbridled enthusiasm, while Integrity brings the infrastructure, training and mentorship that will elevate Heartland's growth to new heights. We're stronger together."

In addition, Heartland's employees will become immediately eligible to participate in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful ownership to all Integrity employees.

"We have always wanted to do the right thing for the right reasons," said Tyler Lainson, CEO of Heartland. "And partnering with Integrity allows us to not only do the right thing for our agents, but now our employees are rewarded with company ownership! We are thrilled that Integrity recognizes the hard work it takes to build an agency and even more impressed that they show it by sharing their success with all their employees."

"Adding Heartland as an Integrity partner further shows that talented, ambitious individuals such as Tyler and his team recognize the value Integrity provides to drive their business forward," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. "We know Heartland will be an energetic, vibrant addition to the Integrity brand and we're definitely a better team with them on the roster."

Watch the following video to gain insight into Heartland's passion for serving more Americans and their decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/heartland

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's 1,200 employees work with over 275,000 independent agents who service more than 5 million clients. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $3 billion in new premium. Visit www.integritymarketing.com for more information.

About Heartland Retirement Group

Heartland Retirement Group is a leading provider of health, life and final expense insurance, as well as retirement planning. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Heartland serves senior Americans through a network of dedicated agents, managers and advisers across four Midwest locations. Visit www.yourhrg.com for more information.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.integritymarketing.com

