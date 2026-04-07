HEARTWOOD PARTNERS PORTFOLIO COMPANY VITALSPACE EXPANDS MODULAR PLATFORM WITH ACQUISITION OF B.I.G ENTERPRISES

NORWALK, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that VITALSpace, its modular solutions platform company, has acquired B.I.G. Enterprises, a manufacturer of custom guard booths and protective enclosures. The acquisition expands VITALSpace's manufacturing capacity, broadens its end market exposure, and strengthens the company's position as a leading provider of purpose-built modular environments.

Headquartered in South El Monte, California, B.I.G. Enterprises designs and manufactures custom guard booths and protective enclosures for clients across mission-critical, commercial, industrial, government, and high-security environments. Known for durable construction and flexible customization, B.I.G. brings a complementary product line and established customer base that deepens VITALSpace's reach across both existing and new verticals. B.I.G. will continue operating from its current facility under its established brand and leadership team.

VITALSpace expands into five end markets with B.I.G. acquisition, backed by Heartwood Partners' growth strategy. Post this

The acquisition builds on a year of significant momentum across the VITALSpace platform, which also includes Portable Solutions Group (PSG), SteelCell, and CareAffirm. Together, these four brands serve a broad set of end markets — including data centers, government and defense, commercial security, healthcare, and public safety — positioning VITALSpace as a diversified, multi-vertical modular platform with national reach.

"This acquisition is a direct reflection of the momentum we've built across the VITALSpace platform over the past year," said Mike Smith, CEO of VITALSpace. "B.I.G. Enterprises brings proven manufacturing capabilities and a strong customer base that allows us to expand our capacity and better serve both new and existing customers. The combination gives us broader reach, greater scale, and the ability to deliver across a wider range of markets — from public safety and healthcare to data centers and high-security commercial environments."

"VITALSpace is executing exactly the kind of disciplined platform growth we envisioned when we first partnered with Mike and the team," said Demetrios Dounis, Managing Partner, Heartwood Partners. "The B.I.G. acquisition adds meaningful capacity and end market diversification to an already strong modular platform. With exposure now spanning data centers, government, commercial security, healthcare, and public safety, VITALSpace is well-positioned to capitalize on the sustained demand for specialized, purpose-built environments across multiple sectors. We see significant runway ahead."

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Our approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. In addition, we support each management team with our in-house Value Creation team who provide deep, subject-matter experience in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, IT improvement, and acquisition integration. We manage over $1.4 billion (as of 12/31/25) in investments and commitments, and our principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the niche manufacturing, specialty chemicals, food, agriculture, packaging, and industrial & consumer services markets. For additional information about Heartwood, please visit www.heartwoodpartners.com.

About VITALSpace

VITALSpace creates modular and steel solutions that transform essential spaces. Its companies serve public safety, industrial, and behavioral health markets through innovative, efficient, and purpose-built environments that prioritize safety, security, and well-being. Learn more at www.vitalspace.com.

CONTACT: Name: Michelle Ryan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 203-945-0432

SOURCE Heartwood Partners