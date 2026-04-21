THE AMLON GROUP EXPANDS HAZARDOUS WASTE TREATMENT CAPABILITIES THROUGH THIRD ADD-ON ACQUISITION OF EXCEL TSD

NORWALK, Conn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that The Amlon Group ("Amlon" or "the Company") has acquired Excel TSD of Tennessee LLC ("Excel"), along with related entities WSI and UTI, making Amlon's third acquisition since the closing of Heartwood's continuation vehicle and seventh under Heartwood's ownership. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Excel is a RCRA Part B permitted hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility serving customers across a variety of end markets. The transaction closed in April 2026.

"The Excel acquisition is a transformative addition to the Amlon platform," said Mark Wayne, CEO & President of The Amlon Group. "Excel's industrial onsite services, waste-blending capabilities, and hazardous waste disposal permit and expertise open additional new waste streams for us, complementing our existing processing and treatment infrastructure."

Heartwood backs Amlon's 7th acquisition, growing a national industrial waste and materials management platform Post this

Wayne continued, "Beyond the facility itself, this acquisition strengthens our geographic presence in the Mid-South region and gives us access to a diversified customer base across multiple end markets. We see meaningful opportunities to drive growth by cross-selling Amlon's full suite of environmental services to Excel's customers, implementing commercial best practices, and investing in the operations to maximize the facility's capacity."

"We are proud to support Mark and the entire Amlon team in completing what has been a steadfast but highly strategic transaction," said Demetrios Dounis, Managing Partner, Heartwood Partners. "The Excel acquisition is a compelling example of Amlon's ability to identify and execute on strategic add-on opportunities that expand the Company's capabilities and geographic reach. Securing this facility meaningfully expands what Amlon can offer its customers, adding treatment, storage, and disposal capabilities that complement the Company's existing processing infrastructure. We believe this positions Amlon to capture waste streams that were previously outside its reach and reinforces the platform's ability to deliver fully integrated environmental solutions."

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Our approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. In addition, we support each management team with our in-house Value Creation team who provide deep, subject-matter experience in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, IT improvement, and acquisition integration. We manage over $1.4 billion (as of 12/31/25) in investments and commitments, and our principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the building products, commercial and industrial services, distribution, niche manufacturing, packaging, specialty chemicals/materials, food/agriculture markets. For additional information about Heartwood, please visit www.heartwoodpartners.com.

About The Amlon Group: The Amlon Group is a trusted full-service company, focusing on helping our customers by providing them with sustainable, responsible, and efficient end-to-end environmental solutions for their waste management challenges. The Amlon Group offers our customers expertise and a high-quality service that protects finite resources by remediating, processing and treating a wide range of industrial waste streams. We recognize that contributing hazardous waste to landfills and waterways is not sustainable for our planet, so we strive to find solutions that make a significant environmental impact for you and for our Earth. For more information, please visit www.amlongroup.com .

SOURCE Heartwood Partners