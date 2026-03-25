THE AMLON GROUP STRENGTHENS INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH SECOND ADD-ON ACQUISITION SINCE CONTINUATION VEHICLE CLOSE

NORWALK, Conn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that The Amlon Group ("Amlon" or "the Company") has acquired the assets of Lion Industrial Resources, LLC. ("Lion"). Established in 2007 and headquartered in Channelview, Texas, Lion is an environmental waste management services company specializing in turnkey hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste management. The transaction closed in March 2026.

"The Lion acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for Amlon," said Mark Wayne, CEO & President of The Amlon Group. "Lion brings a highly experienced team with deep customer relationships across different end markets where Amlon is already well-positioned. Their service capabilities in waste sampling and analysis, DOT-compliant packaging and containerization, and transportation logistics complement our existing processing and treatment infrastructure. By combining Lion's front-end waste management expertise with Amlon's processing capabilities, we can offer customers a truly integrated, end-to-end environmental solution."

Heartwood Partners accelerates Amlon Group's growth strategy with its 6th acquisition under ownership. Post this

Wayne continued, "Beyond the operational synergies, this acquisition meaningfully expands our customer base. Lion's established relationships with specialty chemical producers and industrial manufacturers give us an immediate platform for cross-selling Amlon's full suite of processing, treatment, and disposal services. By bringing Lion's waste streams in-house through Amlon's own processing facilities, we can deliver faster turnaround times, tighter quality control, and a more seamless experience for customers who want a single point of accountability for their waste management needs."

"We are excited to support Mark and the entire Amlon team as they continue to build a differentiated environmental solutions platform," said Demetrios Dounis, Managing Partner, Heartwood Partners. "The Lion acquisition underscores Amlon's ability to identify and execute on compelling add-on opportunities that expand the Company's customer reach and service capabilities. This transaction is consistent with our thesis that industrial customers increasingly demand comprehensive, single-source environmental solutions. Amlon continues to position itself as the partner of choice for companies that take their environmental compliance and sustainability commitments seriously."

Lion marks Amlon's second acquisition since the closing of Heartwood's continuation vehicle and sixth under Heartwood's ownership.

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Our approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. In addition, we support each management team with our in-house Value Creation team who provide deep, subject-matter experience in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, IT improvement, and acquisition integration. We manage over $1.4 billion (as of 12/31/25) in investments and commitments, and our principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the niche manufacturing, specialty chemicals, food, agriculture, packaging, and industrial & consumer services markets. For additional information about Heartwood, please visit www.heartwoodpartners.com.

About The Amlon Group: The Amlon Group is a trusted full-service company, focusing on helping our customers by providing them with sustainable, responsible, and efficient end-to-end environmental solutions for their waste management challenges. The Amlon Group offers our customers expertise and a high-quality service that protects finite resources by remediating, processing and treating a wide range of industrial waste streams. We recognize that contributing hazardous waste to landfills and waterways is not sustainable for our planet, so we strive to find solutions that make a significant environmental impact for you and for our Earth. For more information, please visit www.amlongroup.com .

SOURCE Heartwood Partners