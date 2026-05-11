HearUSA Earns Dual Honors in 2026 Global Health & Pharmaceutical Awards, Recognized for Client Care Excellence and Leading Hearing Consultancy Services

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA has been recognized with two top distinctions in Global Health & Pharma's Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2026: Best Nationwide Hearing Consultancy Service and the Client Care Excellence Award. The honors reflect HearUSA's continued commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality hearing care while elevating the client experience nationwide.

The annual Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards program recognizes standout organizations across the private health sector, celebrating those that are raising the bar through innovation, service quality, and measurable impact on patient outcomes.

"This recognition underscores the progress we've made in redefining what modern hearing care looks like," said Ron Amster, President, HearUSA. "From expanding access to care to enhancing every step of the client journey, our focus remains on delivering a seamless, supportive experience that empowers people to take control of their hearing health. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our teams across the country who are helping more people stay connected to the moments that matter most. We are grateful to our hearing centers for the compassion, expertise and commitment they bring to their work every day. Their efforts are changing lives through better hearing and we could not achieve this level of impact without them."

Over the past year, HearUSA has continued to invest in a more personalized approach to care by combining expert guidance from licensed Hearing Care Professionals with a growing range of advanced hearing solutions.

This commitment is reflected in initiatives like the "Hear Better Today" program, which offers same-day, in-center hearing assessments and fittings, allowing clients to leave with hearing aids immediately.

HearUSA is also working to address affordability through its recent partnership with the Hearing Aid Project, a program of Sertoma International, aimed at expanding access to care for underserved communities. Together, the organizations provide free hearing aids, screenings, and audiology services to qualified individuals through a streamlined referral and application process at HearUSA centers nationwide.

"These awards, in particular the recognition for client care, speak directly to our mission," Amster added. "At HearUSA, we're focused on delivering more than just hearing solutions. It's about creating a personalized, supportive experience that meets people where they are in their hearing journey. Whether it's helping someone hear conversations more clearly, reconnect with loved ones, or simply feel more confident in their day-to-day life, we're proud to play a role in improving those meaningful moments."

For more information visit HearUSA.com .

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com .

SOURCE HearUSA