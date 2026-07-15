HearUSA Expands Premium Hearing Portfolio with Nationwide Availability of Signia Active Mini IX

Tampa, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today announced the nationwide availability of the new Signia Active Mini IX, giving clients access to one of the industry's most discreet and advanced hearing solutions through HearUSA's network of hearing care professionals.

Powered by Signia's award-winning Integrated Xperience (IX) platform, the Active Mini IX combines premium speech enhancement technology with a compact, ready-to-wear design that enables same-day fittings without the need for custom ear molds. As the world's smallest ready-to-wear in-the-ear hearing aid with connectivity, it offers a nearly invisible hearing solution without compromising performance.

"For many, concerns about the appearance or complexity of hearing aids can delay seeking treatment," said Sabrina Raineri, Clinical Operations Audiologist at HearUSA. "The Signia Active Mini IX helps remove those barriers by offering exceptional hearing performance in an incredibly small, comfortable device that many clients can be fit with during a single appointment. We're proud to make this latest innovation from Signia available at HearUSA centers nationwide."

The Active Mini IX is designed to help wearers participate more comfortably in conversations, especially in challenging or unfamiliar listening environments like crowded restaurants, family gatherings and other social events. Its two-microphone directional system powers Signia's RealTime Conversation Enhancement technology, which continuously tracks multiple speakers and enhances speech as conversations naturally shift.

Additional features of the Active Mini IX include a rechargeable battery providing up to 21 hours of use on a single charge, Bluetooth connectivity for streaming phone calls, music and media from both iPhone and Android devices, as well as Signia Assistant, an AI-powered feature that personalizes hearing settings between appointments.

"At HearUSA, we're committed to bringing the latest hearing innovations to the people we serve," added Raineri. "By combining advanced technology like the Signia Active Mini IX with the expertise of our hearing care professionals, we're making it easier for more people to experience the life-changing benefits of better hearing."

The addition of the Signia Active Mini IX further expands HearUSA's portfolio of advanced hearing technology, giving clients access to personalized solutions that fit their hearing needs, lifestyle, and aesthetic preferences. Every fitting is performed by HearUSA's licensed hearing care professionals, who provide comprehensive hearing evaluations, personalized recommendations, and ongoing support.

For images of the Active Mini IX, click here and for more information visit HearUSA.com.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

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SOURCE HearUSA