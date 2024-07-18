HearUSA Ranked a Top Hearing Care Retailer in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers 2024

HearUSA has been named one of the best hearing care retailers in back-to-back years – in 2023 and now in 2024 – based on extensive surveys of over 7,000 consumers nationwide.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HearUSA has been recognized as one of America's top hearing care retailers for the second consecutive year as part of Newsweek and Statista Inc.'s America's Best Retailers. Notably, HearUSA is the only brand in the Hearing Care category to be recognized in back-to-back years, in both 2023 and 2024.

America's Best Retailers 2024 recognizes brands that offer high-quality products, competitive prices and exceptional customer service. Retailer scores were determined through an independent survey of more than 7,000 U.S. customers who have shopped at these retailers in-person within the past three years. Participants were asked about their likelihood of recommending a retailer to family and friends, and how they rated it based on factors like product selection, price, service, and overall experience.

HearUSA's recognition as one of America's Best Retailers 2024 underscores the success of the company in providing Simply Excellent Hearing Care to millions of Americans nationwide.

"It's an honor to be one of America's leading hearing care retailers for the second year in a row," said Nick Mengerink, President, US Retail. "This award is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our center teams across the country. Every day they provide the very best care and empower clients to take control of their hearing health by providing recommendations based on their unique needs and lifestyles."

HearUSA aims to change one million more lives by 2028 by reducing the stigma around hearing loss, redefining the process of purchasing a hearing aid and expanding access to quality hearing care.

By offering both Sony over-the-counter and leading prescription hearing aids from Widex, Signia and Rexton, HearUSA Hearing Care Professionals (HCPs) provide top solutions for all levels of hearing loss and budgets. The Hear Better Today program allows clients to receive hearing aids on the same day as their evaluation, while the company's insurance leadership maximizes clients' benefits and offers flexible financing.

"Recognition as one of America's Best Retailers in the Hearing Care category is a testament to the life-changing impact our HCPs have on clients across the country every day," added Sabrina Lee, HearUSA Audiologist. "Our center teams are redefining hearing care to ensure our clients receive industry-leading hearing aids and exemplary hearing care services that recognize our clients as individuals with personalized needs and lifestyles."

The HearUSA HCP Advisory Board, for which Lee serves as chair, demonstrates the critical role HearUSA HCPs have in shaping the client experience. The board's goal is to provide feedback and professional expertise to the HearUSA support center and corporate team on matters related to client care and the overall success of the business.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

