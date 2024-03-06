Heat Pump Market worth $157.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Pump Market is expected to reach USD 157.8 billion by 2029 from USD 90.1 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 11.8% during the 2024–2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Heat Pump is a more reliable way of heating & cooling on a large scale. The versatile nature of heat pump could enable the transition to a cleaner world and a stronger global economy this is pivotal in propelling the expansion of the Heat Pump Market. Furthermore, the global expansion of heating and cooling solutions has heightened the adoption of heat pump. The amalgamation of these systems with renewable energy contributes to their increased demand, aligning with global efforts to diminish reliance on fossil fuels and minimize carbon footprints. Government support and stringent safety regulations are pivotal factors driving the growth of the heat pump system market. To incentivize the development and expansion of heat pump, many governments provide financial support, subsidies, and favorable regulatory environments.

Heat Pump Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $90.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $157.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2019-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Heat Pump Market by Technology, Type, Refrigerant, Rated Capacity, End User, Application, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Key Market Opportunities Positive outlook Key Market Drivers Broader Appeal and Efficiency

Air-to-air, by technology, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the Heat Pump Market is categorized into six categories: Air-to-Air Heat Pumps, Air-to-Water Heat Pumps, Water Source Heat Pumps, Ground-Source (Geothermal) Heat Pumps, Hybrid Heat Pumps, and Photovoltaic-Thermal (PVT) heat pumps. The Air-to-Air is expected to be the largest segment. The growing demand for remote monitoring and control is expected to drive growth in this market. Escalating energy prices encourage consumers to seek energy-efficient solutions like air-to-air heat pumps to reduce their utility bills.

The R410A, by refrigerant, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on the refrigerant, the Heat Pump Market is segmented into six categories: R410A, R407C, R744, R290, R717, and Other Refrigerants. Demand for R410A heat pumps in new construction projects, including residential and commercial buildings, can be influenced by factors such as construction activity levels and building codes. Furthermore, the versatility and reliability of R410 heat pumps contribute to their market dominance. These systems are capable of providing both heating and cooling functionalities, making them ideal for a wide range of applications across various climates and building types. Whether it's residential complexes, commercial buildings, or industrial facilities, R410 heat pumps offer efficient and environmentally friendly temperature control solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Heat Pump Industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Heat Pump Market during the forecast period. The growth of residential construction projects in urban and suburban areas is a significant driver for the increasing demand for heat pumps in the Asia Pacific region. As cities expand and populations rise, there's a continuous need for new housing developments to accommodate the influx of residents. This surge in residential construction translates into a heightened demand for efficient heating and cooling solutions to ensure comfort and energy savings for homeowners.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Heat Pump Companies are SAMSUNG (South Korea), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Midea (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

