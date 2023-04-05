Heather Kortenkaemper Promoted to Controller of A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather H. Kortenkaemper, CPA, was promoted to Controller of A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies on March 9. Previously Heather was Finance Manager.

Heather joined A.I.M. Mutual in 2015 as a Financial Analyst and was promoted to Finance Manager in 2021. Previously she held audit and financial reporting positions at Deloitte & Touche LLP and Bay State Milling Company.

Kortenkaemper promoted to Controller of A.I.M. Mutual

As Controller, Heather continues to report to Paul Kehoe, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Heather holds an MBA and Master's in Accounting from Northeastern University and a BA from the University of Rochester.

About A.I.M. Mutual

Established in 1989, A.I.M. Mutual is a workers' compensation insurance carrier serving 18,000 policyholders throughout New England. The company holds a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best Company, the industry's leading rating agency, and is sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth's largest employer organization. For more information on A.I.M. Mutual please visit www.aimmutual.com.

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies