Heatwave and Temperature Mapping: When record heat rhymes with record risk

In the face of heat peaks, Dickson helps safeguard your compliance.

ADDISON, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you manage a clean room, a pharmaceutical warehouse, a research laboratory, a drug supply chain or a hospital site, the coming weeks are a unique opportunity to evaluate, measure and document the real behavior of temperature-sensitive infrastructures in extreme conditions, in order to anticipate risks and strengthen their control.

Dickson offers rapid interventions adapted to the summer emergency context, with experts available to assess the situation and deploy a mapping study as soon as possible.

When temperatures rise, critical inventory is at risk

Extreme heat episodes are no longer summer exceptions: they are becoming the norm. For manufacturers who store medicines, vaccines, biological samples or any temperature-sensitive product, each additional degree represents a risk of irreversible deterioration in quality and a major regulatory risk.

Air conditioning systems that reach their limits, fans or air extractors that fail, cold room doors that are under extreme stress, unidentified areas that accumulate heat in warehouses are all vulnerabilities that can only be identified, documented and corrected before they become critical through rigorous thermal mapping.

Summer mapping: a regulatory requirement

The FD X 15-140 standard, Good Distribution Practices, WHO guidelines (Annex 9) and FDA requirements are unanimous: controlled environments must be mapped under the most adverse conditions. A mapping study carried out in winter is not enough when the health authorities are waiting for a complete seasonal mapping and the audit can occur at any time.

The historic heatwave facing many areas worldwide is precisely the maximum heat stress scenario that the standards and regulatory requirements invite to document. It is in these conditions that thermal mapping reveals its full value: it confirms the control of the installations or highlights the points of weakness to be corrected.

The Dickson approach: rigor and full compliance

Dickson deploys its temperature mapping services in all seasons, with expertise specially enhanced for summer conditions:

On-site mapping by Dickson experts with smart sensors calibrated according to international recommendations

by Dickson experts with smart sensors calibrated according to international recommendations Precise identification of risk areas (hot spots, thermal blind spots, areas of insufficient air recirculation, etc.)

(hot spots, thermal blind spots, areas of insufficient air recirculation, etc.) Comprehensive validation reports compliant with FD X 15-140, ready for FDA/EMA/WHO (WHO/ISPE) audit

compliant with FD X 15-140, ready for FDA/EMA/WHO (WHO/ISPE) audit Ready-to-use mapping kits: integrated software solutions to automate and document the entire mapping process

integrated software solutions to automate and document the entire mapping process Continuous post-mapping monitoring via the OCEAView™ monitoring platform, with real-time alerts on thermal drifts

"A heat wave like the one we are experiencing today is no longer an unlikely extreme case: it is the new climate benchmark. For organizations subject to regulatory requirements, not having a thermal map carried out in summer conditions exposes them to a double risk: compromising the control of the storage conditions of the products and not being able to demonstrate this control during an audit or inspection. Dickson supports you in transforming this regulatory requirement into a real lever for performance and confidence."

Frank Savy, Dickson Mapping & Compliance Expert

About Dickson

Founded in 1923, Dickson is a trusted provider of innovative, reliable environmental monitoring solutions, serving more than 50,000 customers worldwide. As the first to market with cloud-based technology, Dickson helps safeguard critical assets and ensure compliance within pharmaceutical, life sciences, hospitals and other regulated industries with critical temperature and humidity requirements. Through state-of-the-art software, advanced data loggers and specialized support services, Dickson helps organizations streamline processes and maintain smooth operations with confidence. With headquarters in the United States and dedicated lab operations in France and Malaysia, Dickson delivers trusted solutions to valued customers around the world.

To learn more about our products and services, visit: www.dicksondata.com.

SOURCE Dickson