Heavy Buyer Demand Tilting Market in Favor of Sellers

SEATTLE, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers have the upper hand in today's housing market, according to Zillow's Weekly Market Report i. Despite a dip in newly pending sales, homes are flying off the market at a record pace and inventory remains incredibly scarce.

Homes are being snatched up at a record pace

Homes once again went under contract at their fastest pace since at least 2018 (when Zillow began tracking the data), tying a record set last week.

Homes sold in the week ending July 4 were typically on the market for 20 days before a contract to sell was signed, a full week faster than the same period last year. And they are typically selling after only five days in Kansas City , Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

Newly pending sales fell 4% from the previous week -- the second consecutive weekly drop -- and remained steady from a month earlier.

The housing market continues to be starved for inventory

New for-sale listings dropped 1.5% from the previous week. They are now 7.9% below last month's level, and down 27.2% from a year ago.

Total for-sale inventory is 22.4% lower than during the same week last year.

Few price cuts show the market has tilted in favor of sellers

Housing demand is clearly outstripping supply, as demonstrated in this week's sales and inventory figures. Sellers are reacting by more often holding steady with their list price -- only 4.1% of active listings had undergone at least one price cut last week, down from 5.6% a year earlier.

last week, down from 5.6% a year earlier. The median list price grew again to $338,760 , up 0.5% from the previous week and 4.3% year over year. High-end homes are coming onto the market at a greater rate than more-affordable homes, helping to drive up the median list price.

Metropolitan

Area Newly

Pending

Sales -

MoM Newly

Pending

Sales -

WoW Median

Days to

Pending New For-

Sale

Listings -

YoY New For-

Sale

Listings -

WoW Total

For-Sale

Listings -

YoY Median

List Price -

YoY United States 0.0% -4.0% 20 -27.2% -1.5% -22.4% 4.3% New York, NY 19.2% 2.2% 44 -5.8% -5.4% -24.7% 3.4% Los Angeles-

Long Beach-

Anaheim, CA 13.9% -4.1% 19 -16.0% -1.1% -26.0% 9.3% Chicago, IL 11.6% 0.2% 17 -15.2% -6.3% -22.7% 0.2% Dallas-Fort

Worth, TX -3.3% -0.6% 29 -27.4% 0.4% -16.0% 0.4% Philadelphia, PA 0.5% -5.6% 17 -20.6% -5.5% -34.3% 12.2% Houston, TX -7.8% -3.4% 25 -28.1% 5.7% -15.4% 1.7% Washington, DC 1.0% 1.9% 12 -27.8% -2.4% -33.1% 10.6% Miami-Fort

Lauderdale, FL 14.4% 3.4% 43 -15.5% -1.4% -9.7% -0.2% Atlanta, GA -0.4% -6.6% 34 -29.4% -1.4% -9.1% 0.5% Boston, MA 10.6% 4.7% 11 -29.2% -35.0% -24.8% 8.0% San Francisco, CA 6.2% 6.0% 13 21.8% -14.8% -11.3% 10.1% Detroit, MI -8.9% -5.1% 11 -23.5% -4.4% -23.0% 4.1% Riverside, CA -1.8% -0.8% 21 -20.3% 7.3% -34.4% 5.3% Phoenix, AZ -14.4% -9.4% 24 -17.0% 5.7% -24.8% 8.6% Seattle, WA 9.2% 7.4% 6 -17.5% -8.3% -38.4% 5.6% Minneapolis-St.

Paul, MN 3.8% -4.1% 18 -15.7% -17.4% -19.2% 4.0% San Diego, CA N/A N/A 12 -23.5% -2.6% -33.5% 8.2% St. Louis, MO 7.1% 4.1% 7 -29.7% -0.2% -26.7% 7.0% Tampa, FL N/A N/A 24 -17.8% 1.6% -23.4% 2.0% Baltimore, MD 5.4% -1.6% 18 -24.6% 8.2% -38.8% 4.2% Denver, CO -0.1% -2.5% 9 -27.5% -13.6% -20.4% 5.9% Pittsburgh, PA N/A N/A 10 -11.6% 0.9% -24.4% 13.3% Portland, OR 5.6% 6.0% 8 -26.6% -6.7% -24.6% 1.8% Charlotte, NC -2.7% 1.3% 11 -33.7% -3.4% -30.0% 5.2% Sacramento, CA 11.9% -1.9% 13 -26.9% 2.6% -23.5% 2.7% San Antonio, TX N/A N/A 31 -27.3% 1.0% -11.8% 2.3% Orlando, FL N/A N/A 22 -14.8% 7.0% -12.1% 0.1% Cincinnati, OH -2.4% -8.8% 5 -19.8% 4.5% -31.3% 17.2% Cleveland, OH 0.7% 3.3% 15 -25.8% -3.0% -35.7% 9.9% Kansas City, MO 1.3% -5.8% 5 -32.2% -7.2% -32.7% 12.1% Las Vegas, NV -6.4% -3.4% 30 -21.0% 9.3% -22.4% 3.2% Columbus, OH 5.8% -8.2% 6 -33.1% -5.5% -29.6% 7.1% Indianapolis, IN -12.8% -4.4% 5 -29.8% -12.4% -29.9% 11.4% San Jose, CA -19.8% -14.6% 20 25.7% -16.1% -26.4% 7.0% Austin, TX -10.9% -9.9% 10 -20.8% -1.1% -18.2% 9.4% Virginia Beach, VA N/A N/A 56 -11.8% 6.0% -32.7% 9.4% Nashville, TN N/A N/A 34 -36.8% -4.9% -5.6% 1.9% Providence, RI -1.6% 3.2% 20 -19.0% -6.3% -30.9% 8.4% Milwaukee, WI N/A N/A 30 -12.2% -6.8% -12.9% 6.9% Jacksonville, FL -8.0% -3.0% 24 -23.6% 7.2% -20.9% 2.7% Memphis, TN N/A N/A 9 -25.6% -5.6% -32.4% 10.2% Oklahoma City, OK N/A N/A 11 -20.4% 3.4% -22.2% 10.5% Louisville, KY 0.5% 1.4% 9 -26.1% 2.2% -33.1% 3.1% Hartford, CT 0.1% 1.0% 9 -23.1% -7.0% -37.0% 8.8% Richmond, VA N/A N/A 6 -19.1% 9.1% -24.5% 9.1% New Orleans, LA -20.1% -21.7% 21 -27.9% 14.1% -29.5% 5.8% Buffalo, NY 36.2% 2.8% 9 -25.4% -10.9% -26.2% 8.4% Raleigh, NC 1.3% 7.4% 7 -31.1% 3.4% -25.6% 3.1% Birmingham, AL -0.8% -8.3% 17 -20.2% -10.5% -25.9% 4.3% Salt Lake City, UT 10.5% -0.8% 12 -38.8% -16.3% -31.4% 6.1% *Table ordered by market size

i The Zillow Weekly Market Reports are a weekly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Economic Research and data is aggregated from public sources and listing data on Zillow.com. Newly pending sales and new for-sale listings data reflect daily counts using a smoothed, seven-day trailing average. Total for-sale listings, days to pending and median list price data reflect weekly counts using a smoothed, four-week trailing average. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research/.

