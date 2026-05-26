Heavy Equipment Stops as Construction Workers Gather for Mental Health Standdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction industry leaders, labor representatives, mental health advocates, and workers came together during Mental Health Awareness Month for AGC of California and Teichert Construction's 2026 Mental Health in Construction Standdown on Friday, May 22, at the Placer Parkway Project near the Whitney Ranch Parkway overcrossing at Highway 65 in Placer County. For one hour, construction activity paused as crews and industry leaders shifted their focus to mental health as a critical component of jobsite safety and worker wellbeing.

AGC of California members across the state hosted mental health safety stand-downs throughout May as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. The stand-downs encouraged employers and crews to pause work, discuss mental health openly, share available resources, and reinforce the value companies place on the wellbeing of their teams.

"Safety in construction goes beyond hard hats, safety glasses, and fall protection. It also includes the mental and emotional wellbeing of the people behind the work," said Mary Teichert, president and chief executive officer of Teichert Inc. "The men and women building our roads, bridges, schools, and communities every single day also carry stress, fatigue, injuries, and personal struggles that too often go unseen."

"Construction zones demand constant awareness, communication, and teamwork. When workers are distracted or struggling silently, it can impact not only the individual, but everyone around them. That's why creating a culture where people feel supported is so important to overall jobsite safety," said Jeremy Peterson-Self, deputy division chief of construction at the California Department of Transportation. "Open conversations around mental health can make a real difference."

"While these projects are built with concrete and steel, they're powered by people with families, responsibilities, stress, and struggles that often go unseen," said Shanti Landon, chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Mental Health Construction Standdown is part of AGC of California's ongoing initiative to help the construction industry create supportive work environments by providing tools, training, and access to mental health resources.

By spotlighting these resources during Mental Health Awareness Month, the association aims to encourage more open conversations across jobsites and reinforce the connection between mental wellbeing and overall safety.

"Changing the culture around mental health starts with conversations like these," said Darla Macomber, chief operating officer of AGC of California. "By continuing to bring awareness, resources, and support to jobsites across California, we can help build a safer and stronger industry for everyone."

AGC of California's Mental Health Initiative continues to engage contractors, workers, and jobsite leaders in proactive efforts to build a stronger culture of care throughout the industry. Resources and tools are available at AGC of California Mental Health Initiative.

ABOUT AGC OF CALIFORNIA

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC of California advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org.

Teresa Kent

Sr. Communications Manager

AGC of California

[email protected]

916-833-8751

SOURCE Associated General Contractors of California