Heavy Metals in Cannabis Method Approved by AOAC INTERNATIONAL

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEM Corporation is pleased announce AOAC INTERNATIONAL's approval of the analytical method, "Heavy Metals in a Variety of Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Products," used for the analysis of toxic metals in cannabis and cannabis-containing products. This First Action AOAC Official Method status represents a large step forward in cannabis testing. The method, OMA 2021.03, uses high throughput microwave digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) to solubilize and analyze arsenic (As), cadmium (Cd), mercury (Hg), lead (Pb), and other elements in cannabis products, including edibles, health and beauty products, and cannabis or hemp supplements.

The new method was rigorously reviewed by a panel of analytical science experts and is the first method approved by AOAC for heavy metals in cannabis. The accuracy and precision of the ICP-MS-based method met the AOAC Standard Method Performance Requirements for Determination of Heavy Metals in a Variety of Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Products (SMPR 2020.001) for all elements of interest. OMA 2021.03 was developed to help cannabis labs determine total heavy metal content in their cannabis samples with simple and high throughput sample digestion and analysis instrumentation.