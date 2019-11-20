HED & Herrero Builders Celebrate the Completion of Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center's Renovation

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering firm, along with Herrero Builders, a San Francisco-based general contractor specializing in IPD and Lean construction, are pleased to announce the completion of the South Wing Renovation of the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center hospital campus. The team used a LEAN Integrated Delivery Process to design and construct a brand-new Dietary Center, a new MRI Suite, and a new Doctor's Lounge within one of the campus' most visited buildings.

At the Summit Health Alta Bates Medical Center campus a new kitchen and cafeteria were created to replace the previous 1980s food service spaces. A new MRI imaging suite was developed within the existing facility, replacing an on-site trailer that was providing the service for the facility that needed upgrades to accommodate current MRI technologies.

This 37,000 square foot ground floor renovation is the second of a series of projects undertaken by the joint team as a part of a large facilities Master Plan developed by HED for Sutter Health, focused on three distinct areas of improvement: seismic compliance, service line enhancements and infrastructure improvement. The facilities master plan, completed in 2018, ultimately organized and sequenced over 70 individual projects to be undertaken across three campuses over the course of the next decade.

"As we looked at the varied needs across the campuses, we knew one thing clearly – we never wanted to undergo a renovation project in the same space twice and wanted to make these renovation disruptions as minimal as possible," said Shurid Rahman, a Project Manager with Sutter Health.

The $30 million ground level renovation project incorporates several different uses in the South Wing of the Alta Bates Campus building. Given an expanded need for MRI imaging, an MRI suite was added through the project with significant inpatient holding space to accommodate a growing stroke program.

In addition, to support the growing patient and visitor population, the campus dietary space was expanded and reimagined to provide enhanced food preparation and delivery and an elevated dining experience for staff, patients, and guests. Finally, to support the intensified efforts to recruit Doctors amidst California's growing population, a comfortable, well-lit Doctor's Lounge was added within the space as well.

"The interior renovation of this building incorporated a complete reconfiguration of uses to adapt to the changing needs of the Sutter Health organization," said Brett Paloutzian, Principal with HED. "Through our integrated partnership with Herrero Builders and Sutter Health, we were able to deliver this complex renovation project utilizing LEAN construction principals and met Sutter Health's goals for the project's schedule and budget."

ABOUT HED HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. Since its founding in 1908, HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of over 400 people serves clients in a broad range of markets from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

ABOUT HERRERO BUILDERS Herrero Builders is a San Francisco based commercial general contractor, operating in the Bay Area since 1955. Herrero is a leader in Integrated Project Delivery and Lean Construction. Herrero's work spans new construction, seismic upgrades, and tenant improvements in a range of markets, including healthcare, education, commercial, retail, historic, and hospitality. To learn more please visit www.herrero.com.

