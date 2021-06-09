HED and Nardi Associates announce collaboration in San Francisco

Nardi Associates LLP is the design author of Palmilia By The Bay, as well as the architect of record. HED will be assisting in the execution, leveraging its experience within the City of San Francisco and its large bench of technical and staffing resources.

The partnership was formed to best serve this highly complex mixed-use housing project, but its roots evolved through our initial exploration of wanting to collaborate on the Olympic Tower project, currently under development in downtown Los Angeles.

"This partnership will be an invaluable benefit to our client, Pamilia By The Bay, LLC. Collectively, we bring extensive expertise in housing design, particularly in mixed use and high-rise, and cutting-edge technical resources and expanded staffing capacity to the project," said Norberto F. Nardi, AIA, NCARB, Principal and Founder of Nardi Associates, LLP.

Palmilia By The Bay will be a seven-story, mixed-use residential and retail development with views of San Francisco Bay in Hunters Point, also known as the old shipyard neighborhood of San Francisco. Adjacent to a park and intended for families, the 224 units will vary in configuration from 1 to 3-bedroom condo and rental units.

The project team includes KPFF providing civil engineering, TS Studio performing landscape architecture services, Nabih Youssef Associates providing structural engineering, and Interface Engineering providing MEP design services.

ABOUT HED: At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. Our firm has a long history and reputation for design excellence because we believe that all the facets of design, from architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world through responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions.

This belief has allowed our firm to succeed and grow in a broad range of markets in eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

ABOUT NARDI ASSOCIATES: Nardi Associates is an international design firm with over 40 years of experience with offices in the United States and Mexico. Nardi Associates was one of seven American firms that was selected to participate in the prestigious 2018 International Venice Biennale of Architecture held bi-annually in Venice, Italy. Known for innovative design solutions and versatility, strong project leadership and cost control, and personal client service, their project experience varies in scope from private residences and custom furniture to complex university facilities, multi-family housing, and urban master planning. https://www.nardi-architecture.com/

