HED and Puchlik Design Associates Announce Merger

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and engineering firm HED is pleased to announce its merger with Puchlik Design Associates, also known as PDA, an award-winning architectural firm specializing in healthcare facility design headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

According to Peter Devereaux, FAIA, Chief Executive Officer of HED, this is a natural step for the firm. "We have partnered with PDA on several occasions and have not only been successful but gratified in the similarity between our two cultures. HED has a large presence in southern California and we have been serving clients in the healthcare sector in other parts of the country for decades. Bringing in PDA was a natural step towards deepening our commitment to southern California and to our expansive set of healthcare clients to provide greater, nationwide service."

HED leadership recognizes that healthcare remains an important, fast-growing sector throughout the U.S. and beyond. According to a recent report released by the financial analysts at Deloitte, "aging and growing populations, a greater prevalence of chronic diseases, and exponential advances in innovative digital technologies" are all compounding to create a rapidly accelerating growth in this U.S. industry that affects hundreds of millions of people every year.

The firm's further embedding into the California healthcare market is one of several efforts to invest in its healthcare clients in the region and nationally. As Devereaux points out, "Our firm will always seek out methods to provide greater depth and nuance in our services to our clients. This is especially important in technically complex, mission-driven sectors like healthcare, which stand to create the greatest impact for our communities. By bringing PDA into the HED family we are continuing our commitment to design excellence and creating positive impact for our clients and communities. PDA's decades of knowledge in California, a geography that leads the nation in healthcare trends and standards, combined with our existing depth of talent and national reach will bring tangible benefits to our healthcare clients."

The PDA leadership and staff will join the HED Los Angeles team in their expanded location in 2020, punctuating the firm's success and expansion in the region. They join other teams working in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco, bringing the firm's total staff to over 470 people.

"We believe that this merger is one of complementary cultures," says Gerry Puchlik, Principal of PDA, "Like PDA, HED advocates that the role of the designer is to directly and positively impact end users, and they seek to produce designs that create this positive impact for clients and communities through deliberate decision making that contributes to care delivery, health, and wellbeing of the people who inhabit these spaces. I can't imagine a better fit for the future of our talented team."

HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of over 470 people serves clients in a broad range of sectors from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

