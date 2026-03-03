Mary Ruppenthal, FAIA, and Jack Bullo, FAIA, Elevated to the AIA College of Fellows

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED proudly announces that architects Mary Ruppenthal, FAIA, LEED AP, DBIA, and Jack Bullo, FAIA, LEED AP, have been elevated to the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), one of the highest honors bestowed by the profession.

Fellowship recognizes architects who have made significant contributions to architecture and society and who have advanced the profession at a national level. Fewer than three percent of AIA members hold the FAIA distinction. Mary and Jack now join this distinguished body of leaders whose work has shaped communities, institutions, and the future of design practice across the country.

Mary and Jack have each dedicated their careers to elevating educational environments where curiosity is cultivated, research accelerates discovery, and communities gather around shared purpose. Their work exemplifies HED's belief that harmoniously interconnected design creates more thoughtful solutions that balance vision, performance, and long-term resilience. Both have invested deeply in advancing the profession, fostering collaboration, and advocating for clients nationwide.

Mary serves as a Principal and Sector Leader at HED, advancing high-performing PreK12 educational environments. Her mentorship and humanity-centered approach blend deep listening with rigorous performance analysis, aligning educators, administrators, and community stakeholders around a shared vision. Through inclusive leadership and disciplined delivery, she has guided projects that support safety, academic performance, and student wellness that open new possibilities for the communities they serve.

Jack, a Principal and recognized leader in higher education planning and design, brings expansive expertise in programming and creating innovative academic and research facilities. Known for his strategic insight into evolving pedagogies and institutional growth, he partners with colleges and universities to imagine bold futures and translate them into flexible, future-ready environments. His work integrates forward-thinking design with technical precision, strengthening institutions through spaces that adapt and endure.

"Mary and Jack represent the very best of our profession," said Tania Van Herle, Co-CEO of HED. "Their elevation to Fellowship honors not only the projects they have led, but the lives they have shaped through education-focused design. They embody the curiosity, rigor, and generosity that define HED's culture and our commitment to thoughtful, community-driven architecture."

Mary and Jack will be formally recognized during the Investiture of New Fellows at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2026 in San Diego.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education, mission-critical, housing, science and technology, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit www.hed.co

Contact: HED Communications

[email protected]

www.hed.co

SOURCE HED