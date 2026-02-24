HED Welcomes Diana Jeffrey, AIA, to Deepen Healthcare Design in Boston

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED announces the addition of Diana Jeffrey, AIA, in the company's Healthcare sector, strengthening its integrated design presence in Boston and deepening its commitment to thoughtful, high-performance clinical environments.

Jeffrey, as an architect, brings nearly two decades of experience leading complex healthcare projects. Her work spans major academic medical centers, surgical renovations, outpatient facilities, international hospital master plans, and multiple proton therapy centers nationwide. Across each engagement, she has advanced a disciplined approach to medical planning, systems coordination, and stakeholder alignment.

"Healthcare architecture begins with listening. The most important part of our work is centering the needs of patients and staff while navigating the complexity of evolving technologies, systems, and building performance," says Jeffrey. "Even the smallest decision can shape someone's care experience, and that responsibility drives how I approach every project."

Her arrival strengthens HED's ability to serve healthcare clients with clarity and care. She approaches healthcare architecture as an extension of daily human experience, recognizing that every corridor, headwall, and building system shapes the well-being of patients and caregivers alike. With deep experience coordinating structure, MEP systems, medical equipment, and operational flow, she brings discipline and alignment to complex environments, helping teams navigate intricate challenges with confidence.

"Diana understands that healthcare architecture is both technical and deeply human," said Brett Paloutzian, Healthcare National Business Leader at HED. "Her ability to synthesize medical planning, systems coordination, and stakeholder insight strengthens our Boston team and reinforces our conviction that integrated, thoughtful design drives better outcomes for our clients and their communities."

Her addition reflects HED's continued investment in healthcare expertise across the East Coast and underscores the firm's belief that design excellence emerges from collective wisdom. By aligning architectural vision with engineering precision from the outset, HED helps healthcare organizations navigate complexity with clarity and purpose.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education, mission-critical, housing, science and technology, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit www.hed.co.

Contact: HED Communications

[email protected]

www.hed.co

SOURCE HED