HED Expands Mission Critical Leadership Across Key Markets in Denver and Chicago

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering company, announces the addition of three design key leaders to its Mission Critical practice, strengthening the firm's positioning in high-growth markets and advancing its capacity to deliver complex, high-performance infrastructure.

Montgomery Sykora, P.E., joins HED in Denver as Mission Critical Sector Leader, bringing more than three decades of experience shaping electrical and mechanical systems for data centers. In Chicago, Kirk Admire steps into the role of Project Manager, and Matthew Claus joins as Technical Practice Project Leader, reinforcing delivery rigor and technical coordination across projects.

Together, these additions reflect a deliberate investment in leadership that operates at the intersection of innovation, execution, and scale.

With 22 patents in data center systems and components, Sykora's work has influenced how power and cooling systems perform under increasing demand. His leadership extends beyond technical expertise, driving measurable growth through waste reduction and elevating engineering standards through disciplined, forward-thinking approaches.

Admire brings a steady, strategic presence to project delivery. Acting as a partner and an advocate, he guides mission critical and corporate initiatives from early evaluation through construction and occupancy. His experience coordinating consultants and contractors, alongside a clear command of budget, schedule, and risk, strengthens HED's ability to navigate complexity with clarity.

Claus advances HED's technical practice through a focus on consistency, coordination, and performance. His leadership in BIM and internal process refinement supports teams across sectors, aligning design intent with execution. Through hands-on engagement, he strengthens team capability and reinforces a shared commitment to thoughtful, high-performing solutions.

As digital infrastructure becomes increasingly essential, the demands placed on mission critical environments continue to intensify. HED's integrated design approach brings architects, engineers, and technical experts into early alignment, enabling more informed decisions, reducing risk, and shaping resilient, high-performing systems.

By getting it right early, HED helps clients make smart decisions, reduce risk, and shape environments that perform today while remaining adaptable for what comes next.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education, mission-critical, housing, science and technology, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit www.hed.co.

Contact: HED Communications

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www.hed.co

SOURCE HED