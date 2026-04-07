HED Projects Earn U.S. Green Building Council 2026 Local Leadership Awards

DETROIT, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering company, announces that two of its projects have been recognized with 2026 U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Local Leadership Awards. The honors reflect a shared ambition across clients and collaborators: to advance sustainable design as a lived, measurable reality rather than an abstract goal.

The recognized projects: Michigan Technological University's H-STEM Engineering and Health Technologies Complex and Northwestern University's Bioscience Teaching Laboratories renovation, demonstrate how thoughtful design translates environmental responsibility into performance, student experience, and long-term institutional value.

At Michigan Technological University, the H-STEM Complex stands as a convergence point for interdisciplinary research and environmental stewardship. The project aligns advanced engineering systems with a deep understanding of climate, program, and user needs, creating a facility that supports discovery while reducing operational impact. The recognition underscores how early, integrated collaboration can shape both scientific advancement and energy performance in equal measure.

At Northwestern University, the award-winning project reflects a similarly rigorous approach, where sustainability is embedded from the outset. Design decisions respond to campus context, user experience, and resource efficiency simultaneously, resulting in a building that strengthens both institutional mission and environmental accountability. The project illustrates how thoughtful design can elevate daily use while advancing broader climate goals.

These awards recognize the leadership and commitment of our clients, whose vision and stewardship shaped these projects from the outset. The U.S. Green Building Council's Local Leadership Awards celebrate the people, organizations, and projects advancing sustainable, healthy, and resilient communities through better buildings, highlighting work that sets a higher standard across decarbonization, biodiversity, resilience, health, and equity. HED is grateful to have partnered in this work and congratulate the teams at Michigan Technological University and Northwestern University on this meaningful recognition.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education, mission-critical, housing, science and technology, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 450 professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit www.hed.co.

Contact: HED Communications

[email protected]

www.hed.co

SOURCE HED