HED PreK12 Studio Leader Takes Design Expertise International at Transitions '19 Research Symposium

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, a national integrated design and engineering firm, is pleased to announce that Principal and PreK-12 Studio Leader John Dale, FAIA, LEED AP, shared his expertise in flexible educational facility design at this years international Innovative Learning Environment and Teacher Change (ILETC) Transitions '19 Research Symposium in Melbourne, Australia, October 2-4.

ILETC is an Australian Research Council (ARC) linkage project that brings together the expertise of leading researchers and organizations in education and learning environments and learning environment design from around the globe to examine how teachers can use the untapped potential of Innovative Learning Environments (ILEs) to improve learning outcomes.

"All over the world, governments are investing, or plan to invest, billions of dollars in Innovative Learning Environments (ILEs) to provide multi-modal, technology-infused, flexible learning spaces to accommodate the changing needs of students," says Dale, "There is a compelling need to design educational environments capable of change, to accommodate and support pedagogies that are continuously evolving. As an architect, I advocate principles embodied in the Open Building movement, employing strategies supporting future change."

Dale's career has been dedicated to extending the life of the built environment and the ecological and cultural benefits that brings to learning communities and campuses. He is an industry leader and expert advocate in flexible facility design and Open Building principles. His research paper and presentation, "Planning for Changing Pedagogies – Flexible Facility Design" will define Open Building principles through concrete case studies, drawing on recently completed school projects from across the United States and presenting a qualitative evaluation of how these environments can allow for ongoing facility change in support of evolving, innovative learning.

"What these environments share is their configuration to allow changes in pedagogy, program and even ownership," says Dale, "The United States has been slow to adopt these Open Building principles, but these are not abstractions, they're tangible practices that architects, administrators and instructors can explore to devise a spatial solution that acknowledges that education needs will continue to change. Done properly, in the future rather than deconstructing a facility, we will be able to implement strategic, economical and environmentally sound changes that extend the usable life of these facilities."

"Planning for Changing Pedagogies – Flexible Facility Design" will be available digitally and free of charge to the public from Innovative Learning Environments (http://www.iletc.com.au/) and from HED in November.

ABOUT JOHN DALE John is an architect focused on educational environments. Building on evidence-based research, he believes that students are healthier and more effective learners in sustainable, resilient environments. As 2016 Chair of the AIA's Committee on Architecture for Education and Co-Founder of the Council on Open Building, he has promoted research and design for changing pedagogies. He is also a Board Member and Past-President of the Architecture and Design Museum, Los Angeles.

ABOUT HED HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. Since its founding in 1908, HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of over 400 people serves clients in a broad range of market from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

