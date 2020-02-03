HED Promotes Six to its Studio/ Sector Leadership Team

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and engineering firm HED is starting the new year by announcing six new additions to its studio / sector leadership team. This team of experts / thought leaders across a diverse range of typologies and geographies set direction for HED's future growth.

The new leaders include:

Yu Ming Wei , AIA – Housing, Mixed-Use

, AIA – Housing, Mixed-Use Drew Roskos , AIA, LEED AP, NCARB - Housing

, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB - Housing Sara Martin – Data Center

– Data Center Lindsay Shanley – Data Center

– Data Center Bharat Patel, PE, LEED AP, CEM – Data Center and Building Science

Luciana Arim , LEED Green Assoc. – Workplace and Science

"This exceptional group join HED's team of national leaders who are sector / typology experts. Together, they steer our practice to deliver focused, integrated design solutions that respond to nationwide trends and challenges. It's this team-oriented leadership that delivers on the 'bigger picture' of our client's design needs," says HED CEO Peter Devereaux, FAIA.

This commitment to specialization and shared leadership is driven directly by the firm's mission to Advance the World of clients and create positive impact within for our clients, communities and the world.

About HED

HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of over 470 staff serves clients in a broad range of markets from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

