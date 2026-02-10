HED Sharpens Design Leadership and Client Partnerships by Appointing Bernard Vilza, AIA, as Design Discipline Leader

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering firm, announces the promotion of Bernard Vilza, AIA, to Design Discipline Leader, a newly established role that reinforces the firm's commitment to design-forward thinking and leadership innovation across all markets and disciplines.

Created to elevate how design is practiced, supported, and advanced across the firm, the Design Discipline Leader role reflects HED's commitment to design-led thinking as a driver of better decisions, stronger outcomes, and enduring value. In this position, Vilza will guide the strategic alignment of design talent with projects, support and mentor designers at every stage of their careers, and elevate the rigor behind how ideas are developed, tested, and brought forward to clients.

"Design leadership is about clarity and care. It means putting the right people in the right positions and creating space for ideas to be challenged and strengthened," said Vilza. "When design is supported with intention and discipline, it leads to stronger partnerships, more inventive solutions, and work that stands up to scrutiny over time."

Vilza's ascension underscores HED's integrated design model, where architecture and engineering operate as a collective practice, shaped by collaboration, technical insight, and creative ambition. By focusing on mentorship and discernment, the role is designed to translate directly to client value, helping teams move beyond first answers toward solutions that are innovative, tested, and deeply considered.

"Bernard brings a steady, thoughtful approach to design leadership and team mentorship," said Tania Van Herle FAIA, NCARB, LEED AP, CEO-Operations, at HED. "This role builds on the way he advances our design practice by supporting our people and deepening partnerships with our clients."

Vilza has built a career grounded in design excellence, collaboration, and advocacy for strong ideas. As Design Discipline Leader, he will work across sectors to deepen client partnerships and deliver design work that is thoughtful, tested, and leaves each place better than it was before.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education, mission-critical, housing, science and technology, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit www.hed.co.

