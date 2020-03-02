HED Utilizes 'New Technical Workplace' Design Strategy at Veoneer's North American Technical Competence Center

Designed to help shape the company's future in autonomous driving and active safety systems, the new technical center at 26360 American Drive in Southfield features both office and automotive testing spaces for the international organization. Shared amenity spaces including the café, fitness center, outdoor deck and training spaces were placed on the top floor to maximize the views for the company's staff of the adjacent wetland, serving as a retreat, refresh and recharge environment for the highly detail-oriented staff. By locating the amenities on the top floor, the first floor was freed up to house the research and testing labs most effectively met in a first-floor ground level location. This unique stacking of the program allowed the new 180,000 square foot facility to be contained within a very compact, cost-effective four-story volume to maximize the square footage and overall potential of the site.

"This new building offers an inspired home for this future-thinking group of electronic and software engineering experts focused on the advancement of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Collaborative Driving," said Stuart Klapper, Senior Director, Veoneer Marketing.

HED worked in an integrated team with the property owner and builder, the Jonna Companies, tenant representative Signature Associates, and Veoneer's Project Manager from the beginning of the project to develop strategies to maximize building potential on the site and guide the project through a smooth site plan approval process with governing agencies.

The new NATCC provides space for a team of more than 900 staff members and fulfills its mission to promote innovation and industry leadership through its design as a highly experiential, interconnected workplace. Centralized collaborative hubs on each floor, along with vertically-stacked daylit working lounges promote connections and exchange throughout the work environment.

This new ground-up facility for Veoneer is shaped by HED's New Technical Workplace framework for the product development workspace. It provides a resource-rich platform that flexes to the changing phases and tempos of projects; making the evolution of products visible; giving presence to everyone who develops or uses the products; all while leveraging the benefits of proximity even as teams variably scale.

ABOUT HED HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of over 470 people serves clients in a broad range of sectors from nine U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Pasadena, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

