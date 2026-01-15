HED Welcomes Dennis Christgen as Mission Critical Sector Leader, Expanding Capacity for Complex, High-Performance Infrastructure

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce that Dennis Christgen has joined the firm as Mission Critical Sector Leader, strengthening HED's ability to serve larger, more technically demanding clients across the complex data center and mission critical landscape.

Christgen brings a practitioner's understanding of how mission critical facilities are conceived, designed, and built under real-world pressure. His career spans architectural practice, electrical contracting, and owner-side design management, giving him a rare, 360-degree perspective on project delivery—one shaped as much by field conditions and construction sequencing as by drawings and intent.

"These projects demand speed without compromising clarity or reliability," Christgen said. "Data centers now sit at the center of how economies operate. I focus on aligning teams early around priorities, so when decisions need to happen quickly, they're informed, deliberate, and executable in the field."

Christgen has guided hyperscale and enterprise data center projects through multiple delivery methods, overseeing full design lifecycles, managing change, and supporting rapid transitions from documentation to construction. He is known for bringing structure to complexity—framing decisions early, identifying risk before it escalates, and helping teams move forward with confidence when cost, schedule, and uptime converge.

At HED, Christgen will lead the continued growth and positioning of the firm's Mission Critical sector, working within the firm's integrated design model to deepen collaboration between architecture, engineering, and construction partners. His experience strengthens HED's ability to engage earlier, scale faster, and support clients navigating increasingly complex campuses and delivery models.

"Dennis understands how early decisions echo through construction and operations," said Enrique Suarez, CEO of HED. "His ability to see projects simultaneously through the lens of designer, contractor, and owner aligns directly with how HED works—thoughtfully, collaboratively, and with long-term performance in mind." His leadership sharpens the company's mission critical expertise at a moment when our clients are asking more of their facilities and their partners.

Christgen's approach emphasizes practical judgment, accountability, and respect for how projects are actually delivered. While grounded in technical fluency, his leadership focuses on strategy, including budget, schedule, risk, and mentoring teams, so decisions are understood, not simply executed.

"What differentiates strong teams is context," Christgen said. "When people understand not just what decision was made, but why, projects run better and morale follows."

His addition reflects HED's continued investment in sector leadership and its commitment to thoughtful, integrated design as demand accelerates for resilient, high-performance infrastructure nationwide.

