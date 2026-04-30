Hedera Council Welcomes Accenture to Advance Trusted Infrastructure for Enterprise AI

Hedera-based solutions to bring transparency, scalability, and governance to the agentic economy

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Council today announced the addition of Accenture, a leading global professional services company, to the governing body of the Hedera public network.

As a Council member, Accenture will contribute to the governance of the Hedera public network, operate a network consensus node, and hold equal Council voting rights alongside other Council members.

Accenture's membership reflects growing enterprise demand for trusted, transparent digital infrastructure that strengthens and secures agentic AI at scale. Accenture will work with Hedera and its Council members to support the delivery of trust-based solutions for financial services institutions, government agencies, and large enterprises.

"The pace of agent-driven automation requires that enterprises reinvent their approaches to trust," said Bryan Rich, Accenture's global data and AI lead for health and public service. "The Hedera public network and its unique governance model enables government agencies and enterprises in regulated environments to transact in a transparent and auditable fashion, strengthening compliance with relevant policies."

"We are proud to welcome Accenture to Hedera Council," said Mance Harmon, chairman of Hedera Council. "As AI becomes more embedded in how organizations operate, building trust is becoming increasingly important. Accenture brings deep experience helping enterprises navigate change, and their perspective will help accelerate meaningful adoption of Hedera across global industries."

Accenture supports distributed ledger technology (DLT) deployments across financial services, supply chain, payments, and digital identity. Building on this experience, Accenture is developing a Hedera-based solution that leverages governance tools from EQTY Lab to give public service organizations greater control over their data in a secure, transparent way. Accenture is exploring how similar approaches, powered by agentic AI, can be applied with financial services clients for use cases including digital asset tokenization and AI-driven payments.

Accenture's addition further strengthens Hedera Council's position as a globally distributed governing body composed of leading organizations across industries, working together to ensure the Hedera network remains secure, decentralized, and enterprise-ready.

About Hedera Council

Hedera Council is a globally distributed governing body composed of the world's leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, banks, Web3 innovators, and top universities, that govern the Hedera network. Council members run network nodes and approve core updates, maintaining the security and integrity of the Hedera network. This trusted governance model sets Hedera apart as the enterprise-grade public network for scalable, secure, and transparent applications. For more information, visit hederacouncil.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hedera Council