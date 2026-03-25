McLaren Racing Joins Hedera Council to Accelerate Digital Innovation

Council membership aligns with launch of the first Hedera-powered use case, with more planned across fan engagement, digital assets, and data integrity

SURREY, England, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Racing has joined Hedera Council, the governing body of Hedera, strengthening the Council's leadership in consumer applications and bringing one of the world's most recognizable motorsport brands into the Hedera ecosystem.

McLaren Racing competes at the highest level of international racing, including Formula 1 and IndyCar, and engages a fan base that spans hundreds of millions of viewers across more than 180 countries. As a Council member, McLaren Racing will contribute to the governance of Hedera software and services, actively participate in the Hedera network, and hold equal voting rights alongside other Council members.

"McLaren Racing is built on performance and innovation, and that extends to how we engage our fans," said Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing. "Joining Hedera Council enables us to help shape the Hedera network's evolution, while delivering a seamless, secure, and scalable fan experience worldwide."

"We are proud to welcome McLaren Racing to Hedera Council," said Mance Harmon, Chairman of Hedera Council. "McLaren Racing brings global reach, a digitally native fan base, and a strong track record of innovation. Together, we will explore how McLaren Racing can leverage Hedera's enterprise-grade, sustainable network to power use cases across fan engagement, digital assets, and data integrity to enable new consumer experiences grounded in speed, security, and trust."

For Hedera, McLaren Racing's addition represents a major opportunity to advance trusted, scalable fan engagement. In addition to its Council membership, McLaren Racing has launched several digital collectibles and fan engagement initiatives on Hedera which will be designed to connect fans to race moments throughout the 2026 season.

Building on their previously announced partnership with Hedera, the first use case is a series of free-to-mint McLaren Racing-branded digital collectibles which drop throughout the Formula 1 and IndyCar seasons. The collectibles will be themed with race and location-specific creative elements. The project debuted over the Australian GP weekend, with the second release over the Chinese GP, and the third scheduled for the Japanese GP. All on-chain activities will take place on the Hedera network using native wallets and via Web2 social sign-on wallets.

The aim of this programme is to form an entry point for motorsport fans who are new to the world of Web3, and for members of the Hedera community who are new to motorsport. By leveraging the Hedera network, McLaren Racing will bring collectible holders closer to the team, and grow its thriving community on the team's Discord server, centred around on-chain collectible activities.

More activations tied to the Formula 1 season will be announced throughout the year. McLaren Racing's leadership will be participating in HederaCon, the flagship user conference for the Hedera ecosystem, on May 4 in Miami Beach, positioned in line with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and Consensus 2026. The event will bring together builders, Council members, enterprises, and industry leaders to explore how digital trust, tokenization, and decentralized technologies are reshaping real-world innovation.

For more information on McLaren Racing Digital Collectibles, visit: https://www.collectibles.mclaren.com/

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

About Hedera Council

Hedera Council is a globally distributed governing body composed of the world's leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, banks, web3 innovators, and top universities, that govern the Hedera network. With members spanning diverse industries and regions, the council ensures decentralized, collusion-resistant governance.

Council members run network nodes and approve core updates, maintaining the security and integrity of the Hedera network. This trusted governance model sets Hedera apart as the enterprise-grade public network for scalable, secure, and transparent applications.

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SOURCE Hedera Council