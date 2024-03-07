Hedgeye Hires Industry Veteran Fernando Valle to Lead Its Energy Research Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a premier independent financial research and media company, announced today the appointment of Fernando Valle, CFA, as Energy research Sector Head. Valle brings with him 17 years of energy research, global capital markets, and structured finance expertise.

Most recently, Valle was the Senior Analyst of Americas Integrated Oil & Gas and Refining at Bloomberg Intelligence. He led a research team covering hydrocarbon related securities valued at over $1 trillion in market capitalization. He consistently provided valuable analysis and commentary for investors on Bloomberg's platform.

Prior to joining Bloomberg Intelligence, Valle was an Equity Research Analyst at Citigroup, where he covered Global Integrated Oil & Gas and Refiners. His analysis at Citi earned him a 4-star Starmine rating two years in a row. He was also instrumental in co-authoring Citi's landmark Global Oil Vision report, offering groundbreaking analysis on the long-term supply and demand dynamics of hydrocarbons and energy markets at large.

In his new role at Hedgeye, Valle will lead the firm's research coverage on energy markets, leveraging Hedgeye's proprietary analysis to unearth unique investment opportunities and inform its clients about critical market trends and developments.

Keith McCullough, CEO of Hedgeye, expressed his enthusiasm for Valle's appointment, saying, "Fernando's deep energy sector expertise, proven track record of insightful analysis and team focused approach make him a perfect fit for Hedgeye. We are confident that his leadership will provide our clients with unique, actionable investing ideas and insights."

Valle's early career includes significant achievements at SkyBlue Capital LLC and The Transportation Group, where his expertise in investment banking and structured finance laid the groundwork for his exceptional analytical skills.

He is a graduate of The College of William and Mary where he double majored in Economics and Marketing. Valle also holds a CFA charter granted in August 2019.

"I am deeply honored to join Hedgeye and excited to contribute to the firm's legacy of excellence in financial analysis and research," Valle said. "The energy sector is at a critical juncture. I look forward to applying my expertise to help our clients navigate the energy transition."

For further information about Hedgeye Risk Management and its research offerings, please visit Hedgeye.

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

SOURCE HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT