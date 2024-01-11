Hedgeye Selects Sean Jenkins to Lead Firm's Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Research Team

News provided by

HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

11 Jan, 2024, 09:52 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media firm, announced today that Sean Jenkins has been promoted to lead the firm's Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL) research team as its new Sector Head. Jenkins brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role, including 8 years of investing research experience at Hedgeye.

In his previous role, Jenkins worked closely with the late Todd Jordan, regarded by many as one of the industry's best GLL analysts. Together, Jordan and Jenkins delivered investors a steady stream of reliable research and successful stock calls including DraftKings (DKNG), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Carnival (CCL), as well as numerous calls in the hotel space. Jenkins also played a pivotal role in significantly expanding Hedgeye's GLL team into the Online Travel (OTAs & Metasearch), Timeshare, and Cruise industry segments.

"Sean Jenkins is one of the best analysts and teammates anyone could ask for," said Hedgeye's CEO Keith McCullough. "He has some big shoes to fill with the passing of our dear friend and colleague Todd Jordan. Sean's work ethic, character, intelligence, and deep experience—in addition to the invaluable mentorship he received from Todd—will all provide powerful tailwinds for the continued success and growth of our Gaming, Lodging & Leisure sector going forward." 

Jenkins graduated cum laude from Saint Anselm College where he majored in Finance and Economics. He captained the varsity hockey team and earned recognition as "Male Student Athlete of the Year" during his senior year.

"It's challenging to articulate how humbled and honored I am to accept this position," said Jenkins.

"I was given a remarkable blessing and opportunity to work as closely as I did with Todd over the years. And I fully intend to continue our team's winning tradition of delivering world class investment ideas and research to investors in the years to come."

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

SOURCE HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

