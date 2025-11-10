Heed the Importance of Knowing That the Church is the Only Safe Place When End Time Comes

Xulon Press presents a fascinating timely teaching for Christians seeking the Truth and a deeper life in Christ, and anyone that has abandoned the Church.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa provides readers with a critical message for devout Christians, atheists, or those that walked away from the church in The Twelve Pillars of the Church ($59.49, paperback, 9798868520501; $9.99, e-book, 9798868520518).

THE TWELVE PILLARS OF THE CHURCH

Dr. Uruakpa's book explores the indestructibility of the church through reposing on the Twelve Pillars. The author thoughtfully makes the case for the Church as being the only safe place when end time comes, challenging readers to use the tools provided to diligently search for and belong to a Bible-believing church before it's too late. Dr. Uruakpa explains how the Church, founded upon the edict of indestructibility, has withstood untold onslaught of "the gates of hell" for over its 2,000 years of existence, and still going strong in this 21st century. He wants all believers and non-believers to fully understand that the Church is primed to continue to prosper till the end of time, when Jesus will return to receive it to Himself. Readers will appreciate how this thought-provoking topic is refreshingly presented through an easy-to-read style and language.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Uruakpa said, "The frightening reality of abandoned churches, including cathedrals, was the catalyst for an in-depth study of tortuous history of the Church. What exactly did Jesus mean when He declared the indestructibility of His Church, while there were so many local churches in ruin all over the place? Moreover, what is the destiny of believers with churches large and small closing their doors? Isn't rampant apostacy capable of totally wiping out the Church? These were the burning questions that ignited my interest in the study that led to the publication of this book."

Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa teaches French in the World Languages Department of Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City. Prior to ECFS, he was an Assistant Professor of French at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, and has also taught at Oakwood Friends School and Vassar College, both in Poughkeepsie, New York; Brooklyn College and Lehman College of The City University of New York; and the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware. Dr. Uruakpa holds a doctorate degree in French and Francophone literature from the Graduate Center of The City University of New York and has master's degrees in French Stylistics, Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries French literature, and Bilingual translation and interpretation. Dr. Uruakpa is the author of The Position of the Adopted Child of God and serves as a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Leadership Team, and chair of the Deacons' Ministry at Bronx Baptist Church in New York. He lives in Briarcliff Manor, Westchester, New York, with his wife, Vivienne, and two daughters. Dr. Uruakpa is an avid reader and teacher of Christian scholars and hymnody. He loves classical music, choral singing and soccer.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Twelve Pillars of the Church is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

