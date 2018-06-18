Heffernan Insurance Brokers Celebrates 30 Years with 'Diamonds Are Forever' Benefit

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/83452241-heffernan-insurance-brokers-30th-anniversary-celebration/

Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased at heffins.com/30th.

Over $700,000 in sponsorship funds have been raised thus far in advance of the event from over 100 vendors, clients, and business partners, including several international and national brokers and insurance carriers. Notable benefactors include sponsors Zurich, AmWins, Bank Leumi, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, Blue Shield of California, The Hartford, Pacific Hospitality Group, Philadelphia, and Travelers. In addition, sponsor Lenore Heffernan contributed in honor of her late husband, Frank Heffernan.

Michelle Lonaker, the Executive Director of Heffernan Foundation, said, "It's wonderful to see so many companies, clients, and friends come together to support Heffernan's 30 years in business and 30 years of giving back to the communities where we live and work."

For a full list of sponsors, along with more information about the event, including details of the live auction and raffle showcase packages, visit heffins.com/30th.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals.



Employee-owned, Heffernan has been named a Top Places to Work, and Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropist, donating 15.6 percent of profit in 2017 and volunteering over 2000 hours at local nonprofits.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, the mission of the foundation is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; promoting community and employee engagement. FEIN 71-1010693

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heffernan-insurance-brokers-celebrates-30-years-with-diamonds-are-forever-benefit-300665962.html

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Related Links

http://www.heffins.com

