Heffernan Insurance Brokers Merges with Truckee, California-based Sierra Insurance Associates, Inc.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, expands its California footprint by merging with Sierra Insurance Associates, Inc. located in Truckee, Calif. Kevin Murphy, President of Sierra Insurance Associates, and his team, joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers, effective November 1, 2020, making this Heffernan's ninth California location.

Murphy has over 30 years of experience handling a variety of insurance coverages for the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe, California markets, as well as throughout the states of California and Nevada. Founded in 1998, Sierra Insurance Associates specializes in commercial insurance, personal insurance, and employee benefits.

"As part of our growth strategy and to expand offerings, Sierra Insurance sought a partnership with a private company having tremendous reputation, markets, professionalism and value added services. We cannot be more excited than having found Heffernan Insurance Brokers and thus merging Sierra Insurance Associates within Heffernan," said Kevin C. Murphy, now Senior Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "All of our clients will experience an amazing increase in broker services, professionalism, and pricing. I've personally met with each of the leaders of Heffernan Insurance Brokers and I cannot be more honored to join this prestigious firm as the Truckee office continues to expand and assist our region with all insurance programs be they commercial, personal, life and health insurance."

"We are confident that the team's extensive knowledge of the industry, coupled with the access to an array of solutions to fulfill their buyers' needs, will enable Kevin and his team to drive our growth in Truckee, Tahoe, Reno, and beyond," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

As part of the next phase of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

