Hefty® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags

After unveiling the limited-edition product last year, Hefty® is answering fan pleas and bringing the seasonal trash bag to select stores across the country

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall phenomenon people can't get enough of is making its triumphant return to….the trash can. Hefty® is giving fall fans more of what they want by bringing back limited-edition Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ trash bags, now available at select retailers.

In 2022, Hefty® unveiled Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ trash bags as a limited-edition way to bring the joy of pumpkin spice to trash bins everywhere. Pumpkin lovers jumped at the chance to give their homes the fall upgrade they never knew they needed.

In response to this demand, the brand decided to recreate Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice trash bags this fall, and this time, the seasonal product will be available for purchase in select retailers for a limited time.

"When we saw just how much love our Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags received last year, we knew we had struck a powerful nerve with fall fans," said Brian Lutz, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "This year, we wanted to reward that pumpkin spice love in an even bigger way, and so we've made Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags available for purchase in-store at a few of your favorite retailers. We hope pumpkin lovers all over the country will enjoy getting to indulge in their pumpkin spice obsession in this unexpected way, while Hefty's® odor-control technology keeps their homes smelling clean, and well, like Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice."

Strong, dependable, and oh-so-delightfully scented, Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ trash bags prove that there's nothing pumpkin spice doesn't make better—including the trash.

Starting this September, fall enthusiasts can find Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ trash bags for a limited time in select distribution at retailers like Walmart, Target, Target.com, Shaw's, Jewel, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Giant Eagle, Winco and more (MSRP ~$5.99). While the trash bags have all the fall vibes, they'll only be available for a limited time, so hurry to purchase yours before they're gone!

To learn more about Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ trash bags, visit Hefty.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and TikTok

About Reynolds Consumer Products
Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup and storage. The Hefty® brand is best known for strong, dependable waste bags, available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers and other retail stores nationwide. For more information on Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com

