Hefty® Brings Fall to the Trash Can with Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you thought we'd reached the peak of pumpkin spice season, Hefty® is bringing the joy of pumpkin spice to…the trash can. In celebration of National Pumpkin Spice Day this October 1st, the brand is unveiling new limited-edition Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags.

Year after year, people return to the scent of pumpkin spice to evoke all the warm and fuzzy fall feelings. With lattes, treats, and candles galore, it might seem that there is no place else for the fall scent to show up. Challenge accepted. Ahead of National Pumpkin Spice Day, Hefty® is taking this fall obsession to new heights with the latest, greatest, and most unexpected pumpkin spice offering yet: Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags.

On September 30th, pumpkin spice enthusiasts can visit HeftyPumpkinSpice.com to purchase their own limited-edition trash bags. Now, fall lovers can keep their pumpkin spice obsession going strong this National Pumpkin Spice Day and beyond by giving their garbage the cozy fall upgrade they never knew they needed.

"At this point, pumpkin spice is a cultural phenomenon. We wanted to combine that beloved scent with the strength, odor-control, and reliability consumers know and love from Hefty for a truly unexpected and delightful fall offering," said Colleen Peters, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "These limited-time-offer trash bags will let pumpkin lovers everywhere indulge in the fall scent they love, while Hefty's® odor-control technology will keep their homes smelling clean."

Strong, dependable, and oh-so-delightfully scented, Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags prove that there's nothing pumpkin spice doesn't make better—including the trash. While the trash bags have all the fall vibes, there are limited quantities available. Fall fans can visit HeftyPumpkinSpice.com to purchase their own while supplies last for just $5.95 (the same cost of a standard box of Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags). Trash bags will be sold on a first come first served basis…hurry before they're gone!

