New Limited-Edition Hefty® Kickoff Cups Tackle Game Day Conversations

The Official Cup of Tailgating™ looks to spark connections at football tailgates and watch parties this fall

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost kickoff time and football aficionados, pop-culture buffs and game-goers alike are gearing up to hit the stadiums and tune in at home. This year, Hefty® Party Cups are set to be the centerpiece of game day with its new Hefty Kickoff Cups Kits. With these kits, America's #1 Party Cup deliver the ticket to winning conversations and connections, available now through September 25th at HeftyKickoffCups.com.

Hefty Kickoff Cups

Tailgates are some of the most social events of the year, but they can be a bit daunting for those not versed in football jargon or statistics. Hefty's Kickoff Cups offer the perfect solution, bridging the gap between seasoned fans and celebrity spotters, ensuring that every tailgate or watch party is inclusive and fun for all attendees.

"Football gained fans in record numbers over the past year, bringing sports newbies together with longtime fans," said Courtney Bednar, Director of Marketing and Innovation with Hefty Tableware. "As such, the tailgating celebration has drastically changed, and Hefty wanted to ensure that all fans were excited for the 2024 season. Embracing this new dynamic, we wanted to create something only the Official Cup of Tailgating™ can do by shifting focus from what's in your cup to what's on your cup, breaking the ice and sparking engaging interactions at tailgates and watch parties."

Each Hefty Kickoff Cups Kit is a party in a pack, containing 32 strong and durable Party Cups in four bright colors, each adorned with one of eight unique conversation starters. Fans can grab a cup that speaks to them, fill it up and let the conversation flow! Prompts include:

College football or professional football? Let's debate.

Who's your dream halftime show headliner?

Who's on your dream fantasy football squad?

What's an iconic football moment you'll never forget?

Who will go down in history as the greatest football coach of all time?

Honestly just here for the commercials (and the food).

What's your sports Roman Empire?

Sorry, I don't speak football, but I do speak _.

To learn more about the promotion and enter for the chance to win one of the Hefty Kickoff Cups Kits, consumers can visit HeftyKickoffCups.com.

For more information on Hefty Party Cups, including where to buy, visit Hefty.com and follow along on social at @HeftyBrands.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage. The Hefty® brand is known for strong, dependable waste bags, slider bags, and disposable tableware, which are available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores nationwide. To see more Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

